Mangoceuticals Expands into $33 Billion Addressable Diabetes Market Through its Exclusive Rights to Market and Sell Patented and Clinically Proven Diabetinol® in the USA and Canada

Diabetinol® is a clinically supported and patented plant-based nutraceutical product targeting the pre-diabetic and weight loss marketplace

DALLAS, TX, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRX) ("Mangoceuticals" or the "Company"), a company focused on developing, marketing, and selling a variety of health and wellness products via a secure telemedicine platform under the brands MangoRx and PeachesRx, today announced that it has entered into a Master Distribution Agreement (the “Agreement”) to secure the exclusive licensing and distribution rights for Diabetinol® within the United States and Canada.

Diabetinol® is a plant-based nutraceutical clinically supported and patented extract of citrus peel rich in polymethoxylated flavones (PMFs), including nobiletin and tangeretin. Based on clinical studies performed, these compounds have demonstrated significant metabolic effects, particularly in how the body processes and utilizes sugar and fat. Mechanistically, Diabetinol® works by improving insulin sensitivity, enhancing GLUT4-mediated glucose uptake in tissues, suppressing hepatic glucose production, and activating key enzymes involved in lipid metabolism. It also reduces systemic inflammation and oxidative stress—two of the primary biological drivers of insulin resistance and metabolic dysfunction.

Under the agreement, Mangoceuticals will hold the exclusive rights to market and sell Diabetinol® across the United States and Canada, expanding its product portfolio into the $33.66 billion addressable diabetes and metabolic health market.

“Millions of people are left on the sidelines watching others lose weight using drugs they can’t afford,” said Jacob Cohen, Founder and CEO of Mangoceuticals, Inc., who continued, “Diabetinol® is not a direct substitute for those prescription therapies, but the internal studies have concluded that it does offer complementary metabolic benefits in a safe, natural, and more affordable way. By harnessing clinically proven plant-derived ingredients, we’re providing a new option for individuals who cannot access or tolerate GLP-1 medications. Our goal is to help more people take control of their blood sugar and weight – safely, conveniently, and cost-effectively.”

Mangoceuticals’ expansion into metabolic health is timely given the escalating diabetes crisis and the enormous total addressable market for such solutions. In the U.S. alone, over 30 million Americans suffer from type 2 diabetes, and approximately 97.6 million American adults—more than one in three—have prediabetes. Globally, an estimated 537 million adults are currently living with diabetes, and that number is expected to rise to 783 million by 2045. If current trends continue, projections suggest it could exceed 1.3 billion by 2050.

The healthcare burden associated with this is immense. U.S. diabetes-related healthcare costs are already over $400 billion per year. Meanwhile, global spending on weight loss and blood sugar–lowering medications reached $24 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass $131 billion by 2028. Currently, many people are prescribed metformin yet discontinue second-line therapies due to cost or tolerability. With an estimated 50% of Americans actively trying to lose weight at any given time, the demand for safer, more affordable metabolic health solutions is surging.

We believe that Diabetinol® is well-positioned to fill that gap. As a naturally derived, clinically supported nutraceutical, it offers a compelling option for consumers who either can’t tolerate or access GLP-1 drugs, or who are seeking to support their health with a non-pharmaceutical approach.

Mangoceuticals intends to distribute Diabetinol® in multiple consumer-friendly formats including capsules, a ready-to-drink beverage, quick-release pouches, cookies, and gummies. Each product will be carefully dosed to deliver consistent clinical levels of Diabetinol’s active ingredients. Distribution is expected to include direct-to-consumer online initiatives via our own website and through online retailers, brick and mortar retail outlets, and affiliate marketing channels.

Najla Guthrie, Founder of KGK Synergize and a recognized leader in nutraceutical clinical research, expressed strong support for Diabetinol’s role in addressing metabolic dysfunction, “I believe that Diabetinol® has the potential to revolutionize how we think about supporting metabolic health. Its unique blend of natural citrus-derived compounds has been shown to deliver meaningful improvements in glycemic control, lipid profiles, and blood pressure—offering a safe and clinically validated adjunct to conventional care for those with prediabetes or diabetes,” said Guthrie. She further noted that Diabetinol’s formulation, centered around compounds like nobiletin and tangeretin, has been shown in rigorous clinical trials to improve glucose tolerance and lipid levels without adverse impacts on liver, kidney, or other organ functions and believes that these findings support Diabetinol as a safe, science-backed option to help manage blood sugar and reduce risk factors associated with cardiovascular disease.

Mr. Cohen further added, “Obtaining the exclusive rights to Diabetinol is a major milestone for Mangoceuticals. We are proud to introduce an innovative, science-backed nutraceutical that aligns with our mission of improving lives through safe and accessible wellness solutions. Diabetinol’s arrival could not be more timely, as the world faces a metabolic health epidemic and we have seen that patients are seeking alternatives that are both effective and affordable. We believe Diabetinol® can become an invaluable option for individuals looking to take charge of their metabolic health, and we’re excited to lead that charge.”

In recent years, there has been growing public awareness around the need for cleaner, more natural approaches to health and wellness. Leaders in the national health conversation, including newly appointed United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., have emphasized the importance of reducing reliance on synthetic pharmaceuticals in favor of preventive, plant-based solutions, where appropriate. We believe that Diabetinol® reflects this shift—offering a science-backed, naturally derived option for those seeking to support their metabolic health with fewer chemicals and greater transparency.

About Diabetinol® Clinical Studies

In a 3-month pilot study involving participants with impaired glucose metabolism, Diabetinol® was shown to reduce peak postprandial blood glucose by approximately 50 mg/dL following a glucose challenge test. This reduction is considered clinically meaningful, as it eases the burden on pancreatic beta cells and lowers the risk of long-term damage caused by repeated glucose spikes. Diabetinol® helped participants stabilize blood sugar responses after meals, which is essential for preserving insulin function and preventing complications associated with hyperglycemia.

In a 6-month randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of patients with type 2 diabetes or prediabetes who were already on conventional medications, Diabetinol® was shown to significantly improve a range of health markers. Among those taking Diabetinol®, 14.3% reached Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) targets (compared to 0% of the placebo group), 33.3% reached LDL cholesterol goals (vs. 15.4% placebo), 20% reached total cholesterol goals (vs. 12.5% placebo), and 83.3% reached systolic blood pressure goals (vs. 60% placebo). Participants also experienced improved glucose tolerance over time, with a slower rise in fasting glucose levels and improved Oral Glucose Tolerance Test (OGTT) profiles—especially in individuals aged 40 to 60.

More information about Diabetinol® and the above clinical studies can be found online at www.Diabetinol.com.

About Mangoceuticals, Inc.

Mangoceuticals, Inc. is focused on developing a variety of men’s and women’s health and wellness products and services via a secure telemedicine platform. To date, the Company has identified telemedicine services and products as a growing sector and especially related to the area of erectile dysfunction (ED), hair growth, hormone replacement therapies, and weight management for men under the brands “MangoRx” and weight management products for women under the brand “PeachesRx”. Interested consumers can use MangoRx’s or PeachesRx’s telemedicine platform for a smooth experience. Prescription requests will be reviewed by a physician and, if approved, fulfilled and discreetly shipped through MangoRx’s and/or PeachesRx’s partner compounding pharmacy and right to the patient’s doorstep. To learn more about MangoRx’s mission and other products, please visit www.MangoRx.com. To learn more about PeachesRx, please visit www.PeachesRx.com.

