NEONC Technologies Holdings, Inc. Appoints Dr. Alan Chiang to its Board of Directors

Dr. Chaing Expands NeOnc’s Expertise in Neurosurgery and Biotechnology

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (to be listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol: NTHI), a clinical-stage medical biotechnology company, today announced that it has appointed Dr. Alan Chiang to its Board of Directors. Dr. Chiang, an esteemed neurosurgeon and entrepreneur, brings substantial expertise in minimally invasive spine surgery, brain tumor treatment, and biotechnology innovation.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Chiang to our Board,” said Dr. Thomas Chen, CEO of NeOnc. “His distinguished expertise in neurosurgery, coupled with his extensive experience in clinical research and entrepreneurial achievement, will be invaluable as we advance the delivery of our patented drug, NEO100. His visionary approach and commitment to progress resonate deeply with our mission.”

Dr. Chiang is a practicing neurosurgeon at Fu Jen Catholic University Hospital in New Taipei City, Taiwan, where he also serves as an Associate Professor of Neurosurgery. Previously, he held pivotal roles at Mackay Memorial Hospital in Taipei, including Chief of the Division of Neurosurgery, and Deputy Chairman of the Department of Surgery. With a distinguished career in clinical practice and leadership, Dr. Chiang has earned recognition as a key contributor to both Taiwanese and international medical advancements.

Beyond his clinical expertise, Dr. Chiang holds a Ph.D. from the Free University of Berlin, and is a dedicated researcher with a focus on brain cancer. His work includes molecular studies on WWOX and Sonic Hedgehog (SHH) pathways in glioma and glioblastoma, areas critical to understanding and treating these aggressive cancers. As a visionary entrepreneur, he founded Neucen Biomedical Inc. and Orion Biotech Inc., underscoring his commitment to driving innovation in biotechnology and advancing medical science.

“It is a real privilege to join NeOnc, and I am eager to leverage my expertise in neurosurgery and biotechnology to support the Company’s mission of advancing groundbreaking healthcare solutions,” said Dr. Chiang. “This role presents an extraordinary opportunity to collaborate with visionary leaders dedicated to transforming patient outcomes.”

“Dr. Chiang’s dedication to advancing neurosurgical techniques, and his inspiring contributions to biotechnology bring a new dimension to our board,” said Amir Heshmatpour, Executive Chairman of NeOnc. “Dr. Chaing’s insights into the latest medical advancements, and commitment to improving patient care will play a critical role as we strive to innovate in the area of brain and central nervous system diseases.”

ABOUT NEONC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a privately held clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of central nervous system therapeutics that are designed to address the persistent challenges in overcoming the blood-brain barrier. The company’s NEO™ drug development platform has produced a portfolio of novel drug candidates and delivery methods with patent protections extending to 2038. These proprietary chemotherapy agents have demonstrated positive effects in laboratory tests on various types of cancers and in clinical trials treating malignant gliomas. NeOnc’s NEO100™ and NEO212™ therapeutics are in Phase II human clinical trials and are advancing under FDA Fast-Track and Investigational New Drug (IND) status. The company has exclusively licensed an extensive worldwide patent portfolio from the University of Southern California consisting of issued patents and pending applications related to NEO100, NEO212, and other products from the NeOnc patent family for multiple uses, including oncological and neurological conditions.

For more about NeOnc and its pioneering technology, visit neonctech.com.

