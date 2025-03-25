Tenable Earns Elite 5-Star Rating in 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide

COLUMBIA, Md., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the exposure management company, today announced it has been recognized by CRN , a brand of The Channel Company , with a prestigious 5-Star Award in the 2025 Partner Program Guide .

The 5-Star Award is an elite recognition given to companies that have built their partner programs on the key elements needed to nurture lasting, profitable and successful channel partnerships. For the 2025 Partner Program Guide, the CRN research team evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support and communication.

As a partner-first company, Tenable is hyper-focused on investing in and supporting channel partners, promoting collective success. In addition to providing partners, distributors, resellers and systems integrators with innovative exposure management solutions, the Tenable Assure Partner Program arms partners with sales and marketing assistance, training and certification opportunities, services-delivery certification and technical support to grow their business and deliver exceptional exposure management and risk mitigation.

“Together with our partners, we’re laser-focused on closing priority exposures that put businesses at risk,” said Jeff Brooks, senior vice president of global channels and alliances, Tenable. “We built the Tenable Assure Partner Program brick by brick to provide channel partners with both the advanced cybersecurity capabilities and top-notch resources that create strong exposure management programs and drive a profitable Tenable business for the partners. It’s an honor to be recognized for our world-class partner program.”

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for approximately 44,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .

