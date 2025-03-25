Reinke Manufacturing Debuts ReinCloud 3: Advancing Its Expansive Suite of Precision Water Management Solutions

Provides Major Irrigation Management Enhancements for Ag-Data Platform to Empower Growers to Easily Improve Water Efficiency

DESHLER, Neb., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reinke Manufacturing, a global leader in irrigation systems and technology, today announced the general availability of its most advanced remote irrigation management solution to date, ReinCloud® 3, to drive operational savings and yield increases for growers tasked with managing water efficiency.

Growers have relied on ReinCloud, powered by Reinke’s innovative cloud computing software, to centralize farm data and better manage irrigation systems since its initial launch in 2016. The latest iteration was developed with growers’ most pressing ag data, water management, and operational challenges in mind. Built to meet the evolving needs of every grower around the globe, ReinCloud 3 offers:

Enhanced Telemetry: Optimized data accuracy, uninterrupted sensor coverage, and reliable connectivity to automate the collection of real-time field conditions, as well as advanced irrigation system and crop health information.

Intuitive User Experience: A more user-friendly interface redesigned to highlight the most critical insights and actions requiring immediate attention.

Comprehensive Management: The ability to oversee all irrigation systems in a no-fuss app to ensure efficient water management and distribution across diverse field and growing conditions.

Smart Irrigation Controller Dashboard: Quick views of irrigation system status and all variables, with optional notifications.

Advanced View Layers: Includes weather, soil, yield, Chemigation, Fertigation, and seeding maps to support productivity efforts.

Advanced Programming Capabilities: Forward and reverse field-sector programming, end gun, and auxiliary programming to enhance precision and control of irrigation processes.

Customizable Control: Options for customizable machine groupings and command settings, allowing quick tailored management of irrigation systems.

Sophisticated Dealer Portal: Enhances customer service and support through an integrated dealer portal, providing better assistance to growers.

Fully integrated with Reinke’s latest remote management hardware, RC3™, ReinCloud gives growers an easy way to remotely access, monitor, and control their in-field equipment across multiple fields and locations from any smart device, as well as the ability to quickly take action based on centralized farm data insights. Important updates to the embedded RC3 hardware include a significant reduction in size, seamless connection for electric pivots with any panel type to ReinCloud telemetry, a low-maintenance, sealed-enclosure design, and a comprehensive three-year warranty.

“Farming practices continue to change as new challenges arise, and more growers around the globe are embracing technological advancements to increase operational efficiencies and protect their yields than ever before,” said Chris Roth, president of Reinke. “Farmers cannot be on every field at every location at the same time, but water needs can change in an instant. Being able to access the information they need, make time-sensitive precision irrigation decisions, and control their equipment from anywhere and on any device makes real-time farming a reality. We are committed to giving growers the best possible water management insights powered by innovative technology solutions that evolve with their needs and provide season after season of reliable and efficient irrigation.”

Reinke continues its mission building the world’s finest irrigation systems by actively advancing its expansive suite of software, hardware, and precision water management solutions. Reinke is on schedule for shipments of the recently announced E3™, the first precision series of center pivot systems with uniform coupler spacing. Growers who place advanced orders for E3 or other Reinke pivot irrigation systems will also benefit from the latest technology updates as all new systems will come telemetry-enabled and fully equipped with the latest ReinCloud 3 and RC3 technology.

The ReinCloud® app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. To find a dealer or learn more about ReinCloud 3, RC3, E3, or Reinke’s complete irrigation product portfolio, visit www.Reinke.com.

About Reinke Manufacturing: With hundreds of dealers in more than 40 countries, Reinke Manufacturing is the world’s largest privately held manufacturer of center pivot and lateral move irrigation systems. Family-owned since 1954 and headquartered in Deshler, Neb., Reinke develops products and technology designed to increase agricultural production while providing labor savings and environmental efficiencies. Reinke is a continued leader in industry advancements, being the first to incorporate GPS, satellite-based communications, and touchscreen panel capabilities into mechanized irrigation system management. For more information on Reinke or to locate a dealership, visit Reinke.com or call 402-365-7251.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae521aff-a9cb-48c2-864b-7db6cabd5b2c

ReinCloud 3 ReinCloud 3 - Mobile View for Smart Irrigation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.