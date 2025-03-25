FloQast Launches Auditable AI Agents to Bridge the Talent Gap and Elevate Accountants from Preparers to Strategic Reviewers

First-to-market AI capability enables accounting teams to automate recurring workflows; new FloQast Transform product empowers customers to build their own bespoke AI agents

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, today announced the launch of FloQast™ AI Agents, a groundbreaking, auditable AI capability that, for the first time ever, enables accountants to automate complex, recurring workflows across close management, compliance, and reporting functions using natural language, not extensive code. FloQast’s new technology brings all-new capabilities to the accounting and finance space, giving accountants the ability to use out-of-the-box agents, leverage templated agents, or custom-create their own AI Agents, ensuring workflows are purpose-built and tailored to accountants’ unique ways of working and organizational goals. As the talent gap in the accounting and finance industry continues to increase, this first-to-market capability empowers teams to do more with less and evolve from preparers into reviewers, able to focus on strategic initiatives while AI handles repetitive, time-consuming tasks.

FloQast AI Agents Drive Accounting Innovation

According to Gartner® in the 2024 Gartner Current State of AI Use Within Finance report, “Finance leaders are increasingly optimistic about AI’s potential for their organization. In fact, 66% of finance leaders report being more optimistic about AI’s impact compared to the last year.”* As organizations prepare to allocate more resources to AI deployment, FloQast is proud to introduce one of the most significant product innovations in the company’s history—one that is already delivering measurable impact for customers leveraging it today. FloQast is launching three AI Agents to start:

Journal Entry Agent: Automates the creation of journal entries, such as Coupa Accruals, which automates the complex process of creating and posting accrual entries from Coupa data. Data Transformation Agent: Standardizes unstructured data using natural language, not extensive code, allowing accounting teams to automate the preparation of work related to key tasks, reconciliations, compliance, or reporting activities. Custom Agent: Enables customers to create their own Agents to automate workflows of their choice.



FloQast's custom AI agent capabilities will soon expand, allowing users to create their own agents key categories that include Data Transformation, Journal Entry, Tasks, Reconciliations, Financial Insights, and Compliance. This comprehensive approach ensures that accounting teams can automate workflows across every aspect of their operations, from routine tasks to complex, organization-specific processes.

"The accounting profession is under more pressure than ever, with shrinking talent pools, heavier workloads, and growing demands for strategic insights," said Mike Whitmire, CEO of FloQast, CPA. "FloQast AI Agents put accountants in the driver’s seat, shifting them from preparers to reviewers with AI automation built for their processes—fully auditable and designed for trust. And, as CFOs struggle to fill open roles on their teams, FloQast AI agents are poised to be an invaluable resource to help plug that gap and help teams work smarter, stay in control, and deliver the insights that move businesses forward."

FloQast is taking a deliberate approach to AI, ensuring each new AI Agent meets the highest standards of reliability and trust. With auditable AI at its core, FloQast is one of few organizations in the world to have obtained ISO 42001 certification, setting industry-best standards for AI management and reinforcing security, accuracy, and governance across all AI-powered workflows. As a leader in accounting automation, FloQast brings unique credibility to AI, prioritizing ethical and transparent practices. To support adoption, FloQast offers certification courses through FloQademy, equipping users to maximize AI-powered automation with confidence.

FloQast Transform Puts Accountants in Control

At the heart of this advancement is FloQast Transform, an all-new, powerful product within FloQast’s Accounting Transformation Platform that serves as a centralized hub where customers can easily create, test, deploy, and manage FloQast AI Agents. While FloQast will continue to develop AI Agents for all customers to use, even more power lies in the ability of customers to create their own Agents using FloQast Transform. This capability recognizes that accounting processes are complex, ever-changing, and often unique to each enterprise. With FloQast Transform, accounting teams can create bespoke automation for their specific needs without waiting for vendor-built solutions or an extensive demand from IT.

“Today’s accountants have an opportunity to focus on higher-level, strategic work, driving more value and increasing their presence within their organizations,” said Edwine Alphonse, Senior Controller at Ramp. “Accountants who embrace AI will be more effective and impactful, while those who don’t risk being left behind. FloQast is built to align with the way accountants and auditors work, empowering them to leverage AI for better outcomes.”

The release of FloQast AI Agents and FloQast Transform builds upon FloQast’s Accounting Transformation Platform launched in September 2024, which encompasses four key solutions: Close Optimization, Close Automation, Connected Compliance, and Integrated Record-to-Report.

For more information about FloQast AI Agents and FloQast Transform:

*Gartner, The Current State of AI Use Within Finance, Rajat Pandey , Marco Steecker , 23 August 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About FloQast

FloQast, an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, enables organizations to automate a variety of accounting operations. Trusted by more than 3,000 global accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, and Zoom – FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to automate close management, account reconciliations, accounting operations, and compliance activities. With FloQast, teams can utilize the latest advancements in AI technology to manage aspects of the close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration overall. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com .

Contact:

Kyle Cabodi

FloQast Director of Corporate Communications

kyle.cabodi@floqast.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.