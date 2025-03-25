Presidio Announces 100th GenAI-Based Contact Center Deployment

Improves Customer Experiences, Operational Efficiency and Reduces Costs

NEW YORK, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio, a leading technology services and solutions provider, announced its 100th GenAI deployment marking a milestone in the adoption of Gen AI to significantly enhance customer experiences, streamline operations, increase efficiency, and reduce costs. By transforming customer interactions and improving workflows across digital and voice channels, Presidio's AI solutions deliver personalized, seamless, and efficient experiences. Implementations span nearly all industries reflecting the expanding role and versatility of Presidio’s AI solutions in elevating the customer journey.

To support this growing demand, Presidio’s AI-powered Contact Center solutions take a business-first, technology-agnostic approach. This ensures that clients' AI investments are aligned with their strategic goals and are adaptable and scalable to meet evolving needs. GenAI and conversational AI are infused throughout to automate customer service tasks, provide 24/7 customer support, and generate automated responses for common inquiries, freeing up agents for complex issues.

Key functionality includes:

Agent Assist: Empowers agents with automated AI-powered real-time guidance, sentiment analysis, and transcription with translation features.



Empowers agents with automated AI-powered real-time guidance, sentiment analysis, and transcription with translation features. Conversational AI: Creates natural human-like conversations with chatbots that generate personalized responses based on customer preferences.



Creates natural human-like conversations with chatbots that generate personalized responses based on customer preferences. Analytics: Predicts customer churn by analyzing customer interactions and provides high-impact predictive customer engagement.



Predicts customer churn by analyzing customer interactions and provides high-impact predictive customer engagement. Automation: Simplifies interactions by providing agents with AI-powered tools that increase efficiency and unlock self-service capabilities.



Simplifies interactions by providing agents with AI-powered tools that increase efficiency and unlock self-service capabilities. Compliance Verification: Ensures regulatory adherence and customer data security by utilizing automated compliance checks and real-time guidance.



Ensures regulatory adherence and customer data security by utilizing automated compliance checks and real-time guidance. Contextual Insights: Simplifies experiences by identifying intents, providing interaction summarization, extracting topics, and improving quality management.



"We wanted to enhance our customers’ experiences, increase efficiency, and achieve cost savings by modernizing and optimizing our contact center operations. The Presidio team advised us and implemented AI-based solutions that achieved our goals and help us remain competitive," said Mervyn Lally, Chief Information Officer at HealthEquity, the nation’s leading administrator of health savings accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits.

Presidio’s implementations of conversational AI solutions span nearly every industry. A few examples include:

Healthcare: Assisting patients with self-service options and rescheduling appointments via SMS, improving efficiency and patient satisfaction.

Assisting patients with self-service options and rescheduling appointments via SMS, improving efficiency and patient satisfaction. Public Sector: Providing real-time translation services to support more citizens in their native languages, enhancing accessibility and communication.

Providing real-time translation services to support more citizens in their native languages, enhancing accessibility and communication. Utilities: Leveraging an AI-based outage notification system to keep customers informed and reduce service disruptions.

Leveraging an AI-based outage notification system to keep customers informed and reduce service disruptions. Retail: Deploying AI agents to direct customers to the correct departments, stores, restaurants, and products, significantly improving the overall shopping experience.

“Presidio’s team understands where AI provides real value and how to get the maximum benefit through powerful AI Agents in our Customer Experience solutions,” said Casey Klein, Vice President, Total Experience at Presidio. “Our clients across all major vertical markets turn to us to recommend and operationalize the right AI solution for them so they can quickly gain the meaningful customer facing and operational benefits.”

