CAI Elevates Financial Gains, Market Strategies and Community Impact in 2024

ALLENTOWN, Pa., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI, a global services firm, announced today consecutive growth into 2025 with a company revenue surge amounting to $1.38 billion, new client engagements and a global workforce surpassing 9,000 associates.

"Our commitments to innovation, client success and corporate social responsibility are the driving factors to our ongoing success," said Tom Salvaggio, president and CEO at CAI. "We don’t just quantify our growth by a number, we measure it based on the trust of our clients, the impact on our communities and the camaraderie and collaboration of our associates. The milestones from 2024 will propel us in 2025.”

Portfolio Achievements

Public Sector portfolio grew its market presence and welcomed new clients including state departments, educational institutions and municipalities. Contingent Workforce Solutions, a leading service offering in the portfolio’s success, experienced record-breaking results through program acquisitions and other expansions.

Commercial portfolio improved customer satisfaction and cost efficiency rates with blended solutions of CAI’s Service Desk and AI technologies. Made evident by its results, a top tax technology firm achieved a 25% increase in first-level resolution rates with their Service Desk after the first year.

As a ServiceNow Partner, CAI helped a commercial product company achieve:

Three-day reduction in testing time

90%-95% customer satisfaction rates

Fast ability to recover from system outages



CAI Neurodiverse Solutions, specializing in autism employment, helped many neurodivergent individuals find employment opportunities. These roles included business analyst, quality assurance analyst, software developer and others across several industries. With skills such as attention to detail, pattern recognition and problem resolution, both employers and candidates have found success. Honored for the program’s aspects on talent acquisition and management, learning and development, human resources and technology, CAI Neurodiverse Solutions earned the 2024 Disability Matters Award in the Workforce category.

Technology and Innovation

With ongoing participation in the National Association of Counties (NACo) AI Exploratory Committee, CAI and other founding corporate partners contributed to the AI County Compass, a comprehensive toolkit designed for the safe and effective deployment of generative AI technologies in county government.

In practice, a state county’s Regional Intelligence and Investigation Center deployed AI to enhance data-handling efficiency while maintaining operational security. The safeguarded data system enables law enforcement to more quickly solve violent and non-violent crimes.

Technology-enabled efforts earned CAI the bronze Stevie® Award for Best Use of Technology in Customer Service, and Globee® Awards for American Business in two categories: Gold in Achievement in Technology Adoption and Sliver in Digital Collaboration Achievement. Awards underscored the firm’s technology expertise to improve the client experience and foster innovative workplaces.

Philanthropy and Community Engagement

Committed to philanthropy since the company was founded in 1981, CAI continued to champion its five corporate social responsibility (CSR) pillars: Accessible Education, Helping Families Thrive, Food Accessibility, Neurodiversity and Sustainability.

Dozens of investments and programs benefited local and global communities, including:

Salvaggio Academy: A private elementary school founded and funded by CAI and the Salvaggio family, relocated to a more expansive space on a college campus improving student programs and STEAM curriculums

A private elementary school founded and funded by CAI and the Salvaggio family, relocated to a more expansive space on a college campus improving student programs and STEAM curriculums CAI United Fund: An investment initiative formed from the partnership between CAI and United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, provides financial support to United Way Community Schools Network to reduce absenteeism and improve academic outcomes for over 19,000 students

An investment initiative formed from the partnership between CAI and United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, provides financial support to United Way Community Schools Network to reduce absenteeism and improve academic outcomes for over 19,000 students SHE for Society: A nonprofit in India aimed to provide educational opportunities, opened its second computer lab with CAI associates giving users access to conduct research



CAI earned the bronze Stevie Award for Best CSR Strategy reflecting the firm’s dedication to maximize the tangible impact made for communities around the globe.

New Leadership and Additional Accolades

Jon Taglieri joined CAI as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He oversees all activities of Finance, Accounting, Governance and Compliance, which includes reporting, planning, strategy and cash management. Previously, Jon served as CFO for a multibillion-dollar federal government contractor.

Abe Hunter was appointed to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and President, Public Sector from his previous role as Executive Vice President, Public Sector for CAI. As CRO, Abe leads enterprise-wide strategies to amplify sales, optimize operations, enhance customer relations and elevate CAI's market presence. In the dual role, he continues to direct strategies as the company targets new markets and technologies within government.

Kate Forbes joined CAI as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) and provides strategic direction to prepare CAI for growth and scale. She oversees the technology roadmap for internal applications, delivering business value through objectives-based prioritization and technical implementation. Previously, Kate held the position of CIO for a multimillion-dollar global SaaS company.

In addition to the aforementioned honors, CAI earned a total of 16 awards including:

Newsweek: America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, Parents & Families and the signature list

America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, Parents & Families and the signature list Disability:IN : 100 score on the Disability Equality Index

: 100 score on the Disability Equality Index Inspiring Workplaces: North America’s Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces

North America’s Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces Top Workplace: Lehigh Valley and Delaware regions

Lehigh Valley and Delaware regions OnCon Icon: Top 50 Learning & Development Teams, Top 50 Talent Acquisition Teams, and Top 10 HR Professional for Tammy Harper, CHRO at CAI



