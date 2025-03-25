ShareFile Named a Visionary in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Document Management

ShareFile is recognized for its completeness of vision and ability to execute

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced that Progress® ShareFile® has been recognized by Gartner as a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Document Management1. Recently acquired by Progress, ShareFile was one of 15 vendors evaluated in the report based on its “Ability to Execute” and “Completeness of Vision.”

“ShareFile’s advanced document management and collaboration solutions streamline organizations’ workflows, enhance productivity with AI features and harden security layers while delivering outstanding client experiences,” said Loren Jarrett, EVP & GM of Digital Experience at Progress. “To us, this recognition from Gartner underscores ShareFile's transformative value in helping organizations work smarter, collaborate better and delight their customers.”

Gartner defines document management as “the tools and practices used to capture, store, process and access documents and content in support of personal, team and enterprise needs. It is used for a wide range of collaborative and operational purposes, enabling the digital workplace, content collaboration, content-centric processes, content services for enterprise applications and content governance.”

According to the report, “an estimated 70% to 80% of enterprise information is unstructured, posing a significant challenge for organizations that must unlock the potential and mitigate the risks of content.” As a SaaS-native, AI-powered, content-centric collaboration platform, the comprehensive features of the ShareFile solution include:

Collaboration workflows, with industry specialization

User-friendly client portals

Document request lists

Native e-signature functionality

Threat detection alerts with automated remediation

AI-powered secure share recommender

Email plug-ins for Outlook and Gmail

Ready-to-use templates

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and /or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

