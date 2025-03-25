OpenTable and FreedomPay Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Dining and Payment Experience

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant technology, and FreedomPay, a global leader in Next Level Commerce™, today announced a partnership to elevate the payment experience for hotel restaurants and groups.

The partnership unlocks restaurants' abilities to require credit card holds, charge no-show fees, take deposits, and offer prepaid experiences utilizing FreedomPay’s network of 1,000+ payment integrators, innovators, and consultants. Restaurants that turn to OpenTable's powerful suite of tools including table management, real-time reservation tracking, and advanced payment capabilities now have access to secure omnichannel payments, sub one second processing speeds, and one platform from which to centralize their payment operations.

This collaboration will integrate OpenTable’s best-in-class reservation and guest management platform with FreedomPay’s award-winning, data-driven commerce technologies, enabling restaurants to deliver a seamless, end-to-end experience for diners through a suite of global processing, acquiring, and payment technology partners.

“Partnering with FreedomPay enables us to provide hotel restaurants and groups with another industry-leading payments platform,” said Susan Lee, Chief Strategy Officer at OpenTable. “Ultimately, the more we can find ways to reduce no-shows for restaurants and optimize deposits and experience bookings, the better for the industry.”

Whether diners pay at the table, put down a reservation deposit beforehand or pre-pay for an OpenTable Experience online or via the OpenTable app, FreedomPay’s technology will allow restaurants to process payments quickly and securely. The partnership also enables restaurants to capture valuable insights about guest preferences and behaviors, helping them tailor experiences to drive customer loyalty.

“FreedomPay is proud to join forces with OpenTable to elevate the dining experience,” said Chris Kronenthal, President at FreedomPay. “Together, we’re bridging the gap between reservations and payments, delivering a solution that not only enhances efficiency for restaurants, but also creates a more enjoyable guest experience.”

The partnership is now available in the US and will be rolling out internationally through 2026 for leading hospitality brands.

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay’s Next Level Commerce™ platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge and enables merchants to unleash the power of pay. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay’s technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce.

The company maintains a world-class security environment and was one of the first payment solution providers in North America to be validated by the PCI Security Standards Council. FreedomPay’s robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale. Learn more at www.freedompay.com.

About OpenTable

OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), helps more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.8 billion seats a year. OpenTable's world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most – their team, their guests, and their bottom line – while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

Jennifer Tayebi Burson for FreedomPay +1 734 395 0780 jennifer.tayebi@bursonglobal.com

