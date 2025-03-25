Global Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Why Is The Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy CIDP Market Seeing Such Strong Growth?

The Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy CIDP market, valued at $2.10 billion in 2024, is poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.4%, reaching $2.38 billion by 2025. Factors attributing to its growth include an aging global population, improvements in treatment options, greater public awareness, and early diagnostic methods. Advanced immunology and autoimmune research play a key role in this upward trend, as does the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases.

What Role Does Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Play In This Market’s Growth?

Healthcare expenditure is another major driver for the CIDP market. Greater investment in medical infrastructure, expanding insurance coverage, and better access to advanced treatments due to government efforts to enhance healthcare accessibility are helping to boost healthcare spending. Increase in healthcare expenditure facilitates earlier diagnosis and improved management of CIDP, leading to higher patient outcomes and quality of life. The UK-based Office for National Statistics reports that from 2022 to 2023, total healthcare expenditure increased by 5.6% - a significant leap from the 0.9% growth observed in 2022. This rise in healthcare expenditure is undeniably propelling the growth of the CIDP market forward.

Which Key Industry Players Are Leading In The CIDP Market?

The CIDP market boasts an array of key industry players such as Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi SA, Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Baxter International Inc., CSL Behring CSL Limited, Grifols S.A., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Octapharma AG, Cipla Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, Halozyme Therapeutics, Hualan Biological Engineering Inc, argenx SE, Hovione, Nihon Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., AdvaCare Pharma. These companies harness their expertise to drive innovation, investment, and growth in the CIDP market.

What Emerging Trends Are Shaping The CIDP Market?

There is an increasing focus on advancements like intravenous immunoglobulin IVIG therapy among major companies in the CIDP market. This treatment, involving the infusion of concentrated antibodies from healthy donors, modulates the immune system and reduces inflammation in autoimmune conditions including CIDP. In January 2024, Japan-based biopharmaceutical company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, received FDA approval for their GAMMAGARD LIQUID as an IVIG therapy for adults diagnosed with CIDP, supporting long-term disease management and improving neuromuscular function.

How Is The CIDP Market Segmented?

1 By Treatment: Intravenous Immunoglobulin, Corticosteroids, Plasmapheresis, Physiotherapy, Other Treatments.

2 By Route Of Administration: Intravenous, Oral, Other Routes Of Administration.

3 By Diagnosis: Electrodiagnostic Testing, Nerve Conduction, Electromyography EMG, Spinal Fluid Analysis, Other Diagnosis.

4 By Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Specialty Clinics.

5 By End User: Hospitals, Research Institutions, Homecare Settings.

Subsegments in the CIDP market include:

1 By Intravenous Immunoglobulin IVIG: Standard IVIG Therapy, High-Dose IVIG Therapy.

2 By Corticosteroids: Oral Corticosteroids, Intravenous Corticosteroids.

3 By Plasmapheresis: Single-Exchange Plasmapheresis, Multiple-Exchange Plasmapheresis.

4 By Physiotherapy: Muscle Strengthening Exercises, Balance And Coordination Therapy.

5 By Other Treatments: Immunosuppressive Agents, Monoclonal Antibodies.

What Is The Global Position Of The CIDP Market?

As of 2024, North America was the largest region in the CIDP market. Along with North America, the CIDP market report also includes coverage of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

