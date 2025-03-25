Chronic Pruritus Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Rising Atopic Dermatitis Cases Drive Growth in Chronic Pruritus Therapeutics Market 2025

It will grow to $14.49 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

The chronic pruritus therapeutics market has seen a robust growth in recent years. It is forecasted to grow from $10.17 billion in 2024 to $10.94 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.6%. The rising prevalence of chronic pruritus, increasing demand for effective treatments, growing regulatory approvals, and a rise in product approvals, coupled with increasing industry mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions, have contributed significantly to this growth.

Is the Chronic Pruritus Therapeutics Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

Experts project that the chronic pruritus therapeutics market will continue on its growth trajectory in the next few years, reaching $14.49 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 7.3%. This predicted growth can be credited to factors such as rising awareness, increase in atopic dermatitis, a growing focus on personalized medicine, increasing prevalence of dermatological conditions, and a growing patient population.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=21147&type=smp

But what's driving this surge in the chronic pruritus therapeutics market?

The increasing prevalence of atopic dermatitis AD is acting as a major growth driver in the chronic pruritus therapeutics market. AD is a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by symptoms like redness, itching, dryness, and irritation, typically affecting individuals with family history of allergies, asthma, or hay fever. Genetics, environmental changes, lifestyle factors, the hygiene hypothesis, increased allergen exposure, and skin microbiome imbalances are some factors attributing to the rise in AD cases.

Chronic pruritus therapeutics aims at providing relief from the persistent itching associated with AD by targeting underlying inflammatory pathways, reducing skin irritation, and improving patient comfort. As per the data from the International Eczema Council, a US-based nonprofit organization, around 223 million people worldwide were living with atopic dermatitis GBD 2022, including 43 million children aged 1-4 years. This data sheds light on the condition's widespread prevalence, particularly in early childhood, signaling an increasing need for effective chronic pruritus therapeutics.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chronic-pruritus-therapeutics-global-market-report

Who are the major players in this industry?

Pfizer Incorporated, AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., Novartis Aktiengesellschaft, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Toray Industries Inc., CSL Behring LLC, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Ipsen S.A., Incyte Corporation, Cipla Limited, H. Lundbeck A/S, Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals plc, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Asana BioSciences LLC, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., Dermavant Sciences Inc., Galderma Laboratories L.P., Cara Therapeutics Inc., Avior Bio Inc., Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are some key industry players operating in the global chronic pruritus therapeutics market.

What are the emerging trends in the market?

The focus on innovating new formulations like intravenous IV injections to enhance treatment efficacy and provide quicker relief to patients is currently a developing trend among the major players in the chronic pruritus therapeutics market. IV injections deliver medications like antihistamines or corticosteroids directly into the bloodstream to quickly alleviate itching and reduce inflammation.

Marking a significant development in this direction, Cara Therapeutics Inc., a US-based therapeutics manufacturer, announced in September 2023 that its partner company Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., a Japan-based pharmaceutical company, received approval for Korsuva IV injection syringe. It is intended for treating pruritus in hemodialysis patients. The approval, granted by the Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare government agency, was based on positive Phase 3 clinical trial results, showing significant improvements in itching scores compared to a placebo.

How Is The Chronic Pruritus Therapeutics Market Segmented?

• By Product Type: Corticosteroid, Antihistamine, Local Anesthetic, Counterirritant, Immunosuppressant, Calcineurin Inhibitors, Other Product Types

• By Disease Type: Atopic Dermatitis, Allergic Contact Dermatitis, Urticaria, Other Disease Types

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Drug stores And Retail Pharmacies, Online Providers

Additionally, these broad categories have been further divided into several subsegments, offering a comprehensive view of the market dynamics.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Chronic Pruritus Therapeutics Market?

Geographically, North America was the largest regional market for chronic pruritus therapeutics in 2024. However, during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region, making it a promising landscape for players in the chronic pruritus therapeutics market.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Treatment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chronic-myeloid-leukemia-cml-treatment-global-market-report

Chronic Cough Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chronic-cough-global-market-report

Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/late-stage-chronic-kidney-disease-drugs-global-market-report

The Business Research Company, with over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, offers comprehensive, data-rich research and insights that can aid in staying ahead in a competitive industry.

With the contribution of in-depth secondary research, our extensive collection of 1,500,000 datasets, and unique industry leader insights, get the definitive information to give your business the competitive edge it needs.

Learn more about The Business Research Company:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email: info@tbrc.info

Stay updated with The Business Research Company

on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

And access our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.