Global Chronic Liver Disease Therapeutics Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global chronic liver disease therapeutics market size has surged in popularity over the past few years, and the growth is anticipated to continue. As per the Chronic Liver Diseases Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025, the market size is projected to grow from $14.38 billion in 2024 to $15.92 billion in 2025, scoring a compound annual growth rate CAGR of an astounding 10.7%.

What Factors are Contributing to this Substantial Market Growth?

The uptick during this historical period may be credited to the escalating incidence of viral hepatitis, burgeoning obesity rates, aging population, growing awareness about liver health, and expanded patient access to treatment. The chronic liver disease therapeutics market size is also anticipated to observe exponential growth in the ensuing years. By 2029, the market is projected to burgeon, reaching $23.83 billion with a CAGR of 10.6%.

Which Trends Are Steering The Future Growth?

Major trends leading the market growth encompass integration of artificial intelligence in diagnostics, advanced biologics and gene therapies, non-invasive treatment options, combination therapies, and the enlargement of patient-centric care models. Moreover, the heightened focus on personalized medicine, expanding pipeline of novel therapies, escalating telemedicine and digital health solutions, and increased demand for liver disease prevention programs are also underpinning the growth during the forecast period.

That's not all. The increasing incidence of viral hepatitis coupled with the growing trend of alcohol consumption is expected to propel the market growth. Alcohol consumption ranges from moderate to excessive, with potential adverse health effects. With growing social acceptance, rising incomes, and greater accessibility worldwide, alcohol consumption is increasing, and along with it, the need for chronic liver disease therapeutics to manage liver damage caused by excess alcohol consumption.

Documents suggest that these therapies assist in slowing disease progression and improving liver function. Confirming such trends, the First Citizens Bank reported in June 2024 that there was a 1.2% increase in direct-to-consumer DTC wine case sales in 2023 compared to 2022. Furthermore, around 192.1 million kiloliters of beer were consumed in 2022, which showed a 2.9% increase from the previous year, as reported by Kirin Holdings Company Limited in December 2023.

Who Are The Major Players In This Market?

The leading companies operating in this market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Vir Biotechnology Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Indian Immunologicals Limited, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., Viking Therapeutics Inc., Ascletis Pharma Inc., Ochre Bio Limited, Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd., and Antios Therapeutics Inc.

What New Innovations Are Leading Companies Focusing On?

These companies are focused on conceiving advanced innovations, like RNA therapies, to target genetic and molecular mechanisms, offering more effective and personalized treatment options. As an example, Ochre Bio, a UK biotech company, launched its 'Liver ICU' research facility at BioLabs@NYULangone in May 2022. This facility helps assess the effectiveness of next-generation RNA therapeutics using entirely human livers supported on perfusion machines.

How Is The chronic liver disease therapeutics market segmented?

Treatment types fall into: Antiviral Drugs, Immunosuppressants Vaccines, Immunoglobulins, Corticosteroids, Targeted Therapy, and Chemotherapy.

The disease type includes: Hepatitis, Autoimmune Diseases, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Cancer, and Genetic Disorders.

By application, it is divided into: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies.

Why Is North America Dominating The Market?

As of the latest data, North America led the sector in 2024. The regions covered in the report range from Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Down to Africa.

