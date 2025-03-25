Database Management System Market estimated to reach US$184.623 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.24%

The database management system market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.24% from US$124.291 billion in 2025 to US$184.623 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the database management system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.24% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$184.623 billion by 2030.The database management system market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. With the increasing demand for efficient data management and the rise of big data, the need for robust database management systems has become more crucial than ever. This has led to a surge in the adoption of database management systems across various industries, driving the growth of the market.The increasing use of cloud-based database management systems and the growing popularity of open-source database management systems are some of the key factors driving the market growth. Additionally, the rise in the number of data breaches and cyber attacks has also led to a greater focus on data security, further fueling the demand for advanced database management systems.One of the major drivers of the database management system market is the growing adoption of big data analytics . With the massive amount of data being generated every day, organizations are turning to big data analytics to gain valuable insights and make data-driven decisions. This has led to a higher demand for database management systems that can handle large volumes of data and provide real-time analytics capabilities. As a result, many companies are investing in advanced database management systems to stay competitive in the market.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/database-management-system-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the database management system market that have been covered are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, SAP SE, EMBARCADERO INC., MarkLogic Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, among others.These companies are constantly innovating and introducing new products to meet the evolving needs of their customers. With the increasing adoption of database management systems across various industries, the market is expected to witness further growth in the coming years. As businesses continue to rely on data for their operations, the demand for efficient and secure database management systems will only continue to rise.The market analytics report segments the database management system market as follows:• By Typeo Hierarchicalo Networko Relationalo Object-Oriented• By Deploymento Cloudo On-premise• By Enterprise Sizeo Small and Mediumo Large• By Industry Verticalso BFSIo Healthcareo Retailo IT and Telecomo Manufacturingo Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo UKo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Taiwano Thailando OthersCompanies Profiled:• IBM Corporation• Microsoft Corporation• Oracle• SAP SE• EMBARCADERO INC.• MarkLogic Corporation• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company• Amazon Web Services, Inc.• InterSystems Corporation• Cloudera, Inc.Reasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Digital Forensics Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/digital-forensics-market • Encryption Software Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/encryption-software-market • Network Management System Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/network-management-system-market • Application Hosting Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/application-hosting-market • Global Portfolio Management System Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-portfolio-management-system-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

