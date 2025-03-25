NeOnc Technologies Appointments the Honorable Jimmy Delshad to its Board of Directors

Delshad adds broad management and financial expertise to the NeOnc team

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (to be listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol: NTHI), a clinical-stage medical biotechnology company, today announced that it has appointed the Honorable Jimmy Delshad to its Board of Directors. Delshad is the former mayor of the city of Beverly Hills, and the current global ambassador for the Cedars Sinai International organization, a dedicated team that speaks multiple languages and focuses specifically on helping the hospital’s international patients.

“We are honored to welcome Jimmy to our Board of Directors, where his diverse expertise and talents should serve us well as we continue our innovative work to advance our mission of the treatment of brain and Central Nervous System diseases,” said Dr. Thomas Chen, Chief Executive Officer of NeOnc.

The Honorable Jimmy Delshad is a visionary leader and two-time mayor of Beverly Hills, renowned for his transformative "Smart City" initiatives, which elevated Beverly Hills to new standards of safety and technological advancement. As the first Iranian American to serve as mayor in the United States, Delshad pioneered the integration of technology within city management, establishing Beverly Hills as a model for modern municipal governance.

With more than 20 years of consulting experience across multiple sectors, Delshad has been instrumental in advising organizations on growth strategies, community engagement, and leadership development. His contributions include impactful roles as Global Ambassador for Cedars Sinai International, where he promotes the hospital’s healthcare expertise in international markets, and as Chairman of American International Business, Inc., where he has led consulting projects spanning smart city solutions, healthcare, and technology. Delshad’s distinguished record in fundraising and donor relations, coupled with his leadership in non-profit organizations such as the Aleph Institute and Magbit Educational Foundation, underscores his commitment to philanthropy and community empowerment. Delshad holds a degree in computer science from the University of California (CSUN).

“I am honored to join NeOnc Technologies’ Board of Directors to support their efforts in advancing cancer treatment,” said Delshad. “With my experience in strategic growth and community engagement, I look forward to contributing to NeOnc’s mission of delivering transformative therapies that offer new hope to patients and families worldwide.”

“It is a pleasure welcoming Jimmy to NeOnc’s board of directors, where his multifaceted guidance will be invaluable in our growing company,” said Amir Heshmatpour, Executive Chairman of NeOnc Technologies. “Jimmy’s dedication to community relations and public service extends beyond his tenure as mayor, continuing today through his work as a goodwill ambassador and political advisor. We look forward to working with him as we develop and bring innovative health solutions to the clinic.”

ABOUT NEONC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a privately held clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of central nervous system therapeutics that are designed to address the persistent challenges in overcoming the blood-brain barrier. The company’s NEO™ drug development platform has produced a portfolio of novel drug candidates and delivery methods with patent protections extending to 2038. These proprietary chemotherapy agents have demonstrated positive effects in laboratory tests on various types of cancers and in clinical trials treating malignant gliomas. NeOnc’s NEO100™ and NEO212™ therapeutics are in Phase II human clinical trials and are advancing under FDA Fast-Track and Investigational New Drug (IND) status.

The company has exclusively licensed an extensive worldwide patent portfolio from the University of Southern California consisting of issued patents and pending applications related to NEO100, NEO212, and other products from the NeOnc patent family for multiple uses, including oncological and neurological conditions.

For more about NeOnc and its pioneering technology, visit neonctech.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Generally, such forward-looking statements include statements regarding expectations, possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, including statements regarding our expectations or predictions or future financial or business performance or conditions and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate," or similar expressions. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements following the date of this news release, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

