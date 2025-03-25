AI Influence on Medical Diagnostics Generating Billion Dollar Revenues While Growing Adoption Reduces Healthcare Costs

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a significant part of healthcare and is being used in almost all sectors, including diagnostics. The integration of AI has increased the growth and development of the healthcare industry. In diagnostic testing, AI is used to analyze medical images (CT scans, X-rays, ultrasounds, MRIs, and DXAs), large patient data, vital signs (pulse rate, body temperature, blood pressure, and respiration rate), medical history, and laboratory test results. AI provides several advantages in diagnostics, such as accuracy, efficiency, reduced human errors, and cost savings. Healthcare professionals can make more informed decisions and develop personalized treatment options. The AI in the diagnostics market is growing due to reduced healthcare costs, reduced healthcare burden on professionals, and enhanced patient satisfaction. A recent report from Towards Healthcare, said: “The global AI in diagnostics market is to value at US$ 1.74 billion in 2025 is to touch US$ 5.24 billion by 2030. In 2023, North America led the AI in diagnostics market with a 53% share, while Asia Pacific is set to experience the fastest growth. The software segment dominated by component and is expected to show the highest CAGR. In diagnosis, neurology held the largest market share, while radiology is predicted to grow at the quickest pace during the forecast period. AI in diagnostics is advancing accuracy and efficiency in medical evaluations, driving its global expansion across various sectors.” Active healthcare/tech companies active in the markets include: Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK), BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG).

Towards Healthcare continued; “The global AI in diagnostics market was estimated at US$ 1.12 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 12.65 billion by 2034, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.64% from 2024 to 2034. The demand for AI in diagnostic testing has increased significantly due to the various benefits AI provides. One of the major benefits is reduced human error, which improves overall diagnostic results that can be used by professionals to develop appropriate treatment options. Preventive care has become a really necessary step for improving health. Growing infectious diseases and chronic conditions have increased the burden on healthcare resources and professionals. It is estimated that the healthcare cost will rise up to US$ 176 billion without effective interventions, which is going to increase the demand for preventive care in the future. With the help of AI in diagnostics, this can be reduced as AI can play a significant role in preventive care. Preventive care involves analyzing medical records, medical history, lifestyle, genetics, and other aspects to identify future health risks. However, it is a very time-consuming and tedious process. Healthcare workers are prone to errors when analyzing such a large amount of data, which can lead to misinterpretation. The use of AI can mitigate all these challenges and help in analyzing health risks with data analytics in less time with more accuracy and efficiency.”

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) and Ainnova Begin Designing Clinical Trial Protocol for Company’s Vision AI Platform - Avant Technologies, Inc. (“Avant” or the “Company”) and its partner, Ainnova Tech, Inc., (Ainnova), a leading healthcare technology company focused on revolutionizing early disease detection using artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that the Company has started designing its clinical trial protocol ahead of a pre-submission meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The pre-submission meeting is to request guidance on the clinical testing needed for its Vision AI platform in the early detection of diabetic retinopathy, and Ainnova’s clinical trial will culminate in the submission of an FDA 510(k) to obtain clearance from the regulatory agency to market its technology.

Ainnova has hired an ophthalmologist, who is assisting in drafting the requirements for the clinical trial protocol that the Company’s Contract Research Organization (CRO), Fortrea, has requested. Upon completion of the protocol, Ainnova will work with its CRO to prepare and send all the documentation to the FDA for its upcoming pre-submission meeting. A clinical trial protocol is a detailed, written plan that outlines the objectives, design, methodology, and organization of a clinical research project, ensuring the safety of participants and the integrity of data collected. The Company expects its pre-submission meeting with the FDA to occur in mid-May 2025.

Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC), the Company formed by the partnership between Avant and Ainnova to advance and commercialize Ainnova’s technology portfolio, including its Vision AI platform and its versatile retinal cameras, has the global licensing rights for this portfolio, so the success of Ainnova’s interactions with the FDA are paramount to marketing the technology portfolio in the United States.

For medical device applicants like Ainnova, the FDA’s pre-submission program is useful to determine a clear regulatory pathway for the successful launch of the device, including the number of patients and the number of clinics needed to generate the necessary clinical data for the FDA to make an informed decision on Ainnova’s Vision AI platform. For Avant, the pre-submission meeting will help define a precise budget for the strategic partnership’s entire FDA process. CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Avant Technologies at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-avai/

In other developments and happenings in the healthcare market recently include:

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine and patient care, recently announced it has acquired Deep 6 AI, a leading AI-powered precision research platform for healthcare organizations and life sciences companies.

Deep 6 AI enables healthcare organizations to de-risk clinical trials, accelerate recruitment, and generate real-world evidence (RWE) with speed and precision. Its AI-powered software matches patients to clinical trials by mining real-time structured and unstructured electronic medical record (EMR) data across a broad ecosystem, which includes academic medical centers, National Cancer Institute (NCI)-Designated Cancer Centers, and NCI Community Oncology Research Programs.

"Deep 6’s impressive integration infrastructure is well-suited to complement our connectivity efforts, which are central to our ability to support physicians in delivering optimized care for their patients," said Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO of Tempus. "This acquisition broadens our reach, adding even more providers to our platform, and enhances our ability to deploy critical applications like Next, which helps physicians close care gaps, and TIME, which helps patients find potentially life saving clinical trials."

Carrum Health, the leader in value-based Centers of Excellence (COE) for specialty care, recently announced a strategic partnership with Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care. The new arrangement will allow Teladoc Health's providers to seamlessly refer eligible members needing specialty care into Carrum's nationwide network of rigorously vetted, high quality providers. This means employers can contract directly through Teladoc Health's Connected Care program to access Carrum's network, and benefit from bi-directional care coordination with deeper technology integration between Teladoc and Carrum to better support members across the healthcare continuum.

The partnership will address a growing demand from employers for better integrated benefits solutions. Per the Business Group on Health, 70% of employers are concerned about managing multiple point solutions and the lack of coordination between them.

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK), a leading online behavioral health care company, recently announced it will support the U.S. Navy’s pilot program to provide access to therapy and mental health resources for approximately 25,000 sailors and their dependents. The pilot, which is the first of its kind for the U.S. Navy, launched for 6 bases: Newport News Shipyard, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, Naval Base Guam, Naval Base Ventura County (Port Hueneme), Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, and Naval Air Station Whidbey Island and allows members to access care with Talkspace’s licensed providers for free.

“Serving those who selflessly serve is a profound privilege and one that inspires our entire organization and network of providers. We applaud the U.S. Navy’s leadership for prioritizing the mental wellbeing of their service members and families and making care accessible and convenient from wherever they are,” said Jon Cohen, MD, CEO of Talkspace.

BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG), a technology-enabled drug development company using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics, recently announced its entry into a collaboration agreement with Eleison Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Eleison”), a Phase 3 oncology company focused on novel chemotherapeutic treatments for rare cancers. Under the terms of the agreement, BullFrog AI will provide access to its BullFrog Data Networks™ AI solution to enhance clinical trial efficiency and patient insights. Financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.

“The integration of artificial intelligence in clinical trials represents a transformative shift in how pharmaceutical companies can de-risk drug development and optimize patient outcomes,” said Vin Singh, CEO of BullFrog AI. “We are thrilled to partner with Eleison to apply our bfLEAP® AI technology, which has the potential to refine patient selection, improve trial efficiency, and ultimately accelerate the path to market for life-saving therapies.”

