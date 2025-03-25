The Italian Trade Agency’s Machines Italia Project Leverages Xometry’s Extensive Thomas Platform To Elevate Visibility Of Italian Manufacturers With Physical Operations Across North America

Machines Italia Debuts An “Italian Industrial Hub” On Thomasnet.com To Showcase 30 Leading Italian Manufacturers That Have Key Operations In The U.S. & Canada, Offering Renowned Italian Quality In Automation, Robotics, Metalworking Services And More

Partnership Leverages Thomasnet’s Full Suite Of Promotional Tools, Including Thomasnet’s Popular Thomas Industry Update Newsletter Reaching 280,000 Industry Professionals Daily

Thomasnet’s Industrial Sourcing Platform Connects Highly Qualified Professionals With More Than 500,000 Businesses



NORTH BETHESDA, Md. and ROME, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, the global AI-powered marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, and the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), today announced that ITA is leveraging Xometry’s extensive Thomasnet platform to raise awareness for Italian companies that have prominent sales or manufacturing locations in the U.S. and Canada and which specialize in industrial machinery, equipment or technology.

ITA’s “Machines Italia” initiative has established an Italian Industrial Hub on Thomasnet to showcase 30 of its hundreds of leading Italian manufacturers with a strong presence throughout North America, exemplifying Italy’s world-class expertise in industrial innovation. The showcased suppliers – based in Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas as well as Ontario and Quebec – offer advanced solutions across automation, packaging, metalworking and other key processes and sectors. In addition to the hub, Machines Italia is utilizing the full suite of Thomas’ promotional tools – including sponsored ads, Thomas Industry Update newsletter placements, weekly e-blasts, video advertising, and more – to raise its profile among North American buyers, looking for the latest in customizable and ready manufacturing-related solutions.

Thomasnet, a leading industrial sourcing platform, connects highly qualified professionals throughout North America with more than 500,000 businesses. The company’s popular Thomas Industry Update newsletter reaches more than 280,000 industry professionals every weekday, while its effective e-blasts engage an audience of more than 350,000.

“By partnering with Xometry’s Thomasnet platform, the most robust platform of its kind in the industry, we are reaffirming our commitment to fostering strong connections between Italian manufacturers who have operations throughout North America and companies that are looking for suppliers known for their exceptional quality,” said Matteo Zoppas, President of the Italian Trade Agency. “Italy has a long history of excellence in industrial machinery, and our collaboration with Xometry’s Thomasnet amplifies our ability to showcase that expertise while supporting innovation and growth on both sides of the Atlantic.”

“With its storied history of effectively connecting North American manufacturers with suppliers to empower industry and drive innovation, Thomasnet is the brand buyers turn to for help in finding qualified manufacturers in the U.S. and Canada,” said Randy Altschuler, CEO of Xometry. “Our collaboration with Machines Italia allows us to bring the full power of Thomas’ digital solutions to deliver results for premium Italian manufacturers who have significant operations throughout North America and who are seeking to reach an engaged audience of industrial buyers here.”

About The Italian Trade Agency

The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is the government agency officially tasked with supporting the international business development of Italian companies and promoting foreign investment in Italy. With a motivated and modern organization, ITA operates offices in 70 countries worldwide. It provides information, assistance, consulting, and training to small and medium-sized Italian businesses. ITA asserts the excellence of ‘Made in Italy’ globally, leveraging cutting-edge multi-channel promotion and communication tools. For more information, visit www.ice.it/en .

About Xometry

Xometry’s (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-powered marketplace , popular Thomasnet ® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and makes it easy for buyers to create locally resilient supply chains. The Xometry Instant Quoting Engine® leverages millions of data to analyze complex parts in real time, matches buyers with the right suppliers globally, and provides accurate pricing and lead times. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

