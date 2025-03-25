O’Brien Communications Group Signs Maple Technologies

MIDDLETOWN, CONN., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Brien Communications Group (OCG), a B2B brand-management and marketing-communication firm, signed MapleTech, which offers Aspire for the processing of property/casualty insurance. Under the terms of the engagement, OCG will provide strategic consultation and planning for all MapleTech’s brand-positioning and marketing efforts; all creative and program-development activities; and all tactical program implementation and execution activities.

“We were referred to MapleTech by an industry consulting firm,” said Mark O’Brien, founder and Principal of OCG. “When we met Matt Blackley and Don Honeycutt, we clicked right away and were immediately eager to help them put MapleTech on the insurance technology map. We’re grateful to have earned their business.”

OCG will provide strategic brand-management and marketing services to MapleTech —revising and enhancing its web presence, creating a stylistically unified system of collateral materials, creating authoritative content for its blog, and distributing that content broadly in social and other media channels.

"We were looking to raise MapleTech's visibility in the industry, and a principal at Perr & Knight suggested OCG" said Matt Blackley, President and CEO of MapleTech. “I talked with Mark first, then Don and I had a few planning sessions with JoAnna and Mark. Their industry expertise and genuine enthusiasm were clear, and we've quickly developed a strong sense of teamwork and shared goals."

About O’Brien Communications Group

O’Brien Communications Group is a B2B brand-management and marketing firm. OCG offers its clients strategic and tactical marketing services — planning, creating, executing, and implementing digital and print marketing programs. For more information, please visit www.obriencg.com, email info@obriencg.com, or call

860-944-9022.

About Maple Technologies

MapleTech is the developer of Aspire, a core processing system for property/casualty insurance. Since 2001, Aspire has been used by carriers, reciprocals, risk-retention groups, captives, self-insureds, and MGAs to write personal, commercial, and specialty lines. Aspire is flexible, configurable, and reliable. Available as a pre-integrated suite or as standalone components, Aspire integrates with other systems and data sources with flexible APIs. It features configurable workflows. And by streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency, Aspire helps insurers reduce costs and improve profitability. For more information, please visit maple-tech.com or email info@maple-tech.com.

Media contact:

JoAnna Bennett

201-341-2360

joanna@obriencg.com

