Keith King, CEO, NVBDC Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force Dave Weaver, USAF and USA (Ret.), Founder at HRVCC

The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Welcomes Houston Regional Veterans Chamber of Commerce to the MVO Task Force

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council ( NVBDC ) proudly announces that the Houston Regional Veterans Chamber of Commerce (HRVCC) has joined the NVBDC Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force. This partnership underscores a shared mission to advocate for and empower veteran-owned businesses across the nation.Founded by Dave Weaver, USAF and USA (Ret.), HRVCC is committed to fostering economic growth for veteran-owned businesses by advocating, educating, and creating opportunities for veteran entrepreneurs. HRVCC serves as a collective voice for veteran-owned businesses, promoting their interests at local, state, and national levels.“Joining the NVBDC MVO Task Force is a natural extension of our mission,” said Dave Weaver. “By aligning with the NVBDC ecosystem, we can amplify our efforts to connect veteran-owned businesses with resources, certifications, and opportunities nationwide. Together, we can drive meaningful impact for veteran entrepreneurs and their families.”HRVCC offers a range of programs and services to support veteran entrepreneurs, including the Veterans Business Growth Academy, business EXPOs, and digital skills training programs. The organization also facilitates direct connections between Veteran-owned businesses and larger business opportunities through events such as the Veterans Business Marketplace and Supplier Development Programs.Key Initiatives and Accomplishments:• Veterans Business Marketplace at Wings Over Houston Airshow: Highlighting over 200 veteran-owned businesses over four years and attracting over 130,000 attendees annually.• Veteran Business Growth Academy: Providing capacity-building education for veteran entrepreneurs.• Legislative Advocacy: Successfully introduced two bills in the Texas Senate to enhance opportunities for veteran-owned businesses statewide.Upcoming Events:• Veterans Business Marketplace at Small Business EXPO Houston: May 21, 2025• Veterans Business Marketplace at Small Business EXPO College Station: September 23, 2025• 5th Annual Veterans Business Marketplace at Wings Over Houston Airshow: October 18-19, 2025• Veterans Business Awards Celebration: November 6, 2025Support HRVCC:• Join the Mission: https://bit.ly/HRVCC-JoinTheMission • Shop Veteran-Owned Businesses: https://bit.ly/HRVCCVOBDirectory • Donate to Support HRVCC Programs: https://go.hrvcc.org/HRVCCFDonation About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the leading third-party certification organization for veteran-owned businesses of all sizes. NVBDC connects certified veteran-owned businesses with supplier diversity programs in major corporations, fostering growth and success for veteran entrepreneurs. Additional information can be found at nvbdc.org.About the NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task ForceNVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and establish a respected position in the industry supporting veteran business success. Additional information can be found at nvbdctaskforce.org.Media Contact:Hannah Waldrep(586) 665-9020hwaldrep@nvbdc.orgMVO Task Force Contact:Kathy Poynton(703) 282-6862kpoynton@nvbdc.org

