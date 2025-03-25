Idaho Copper Announces US Forest Service Decision Notice and Finding of No Significant Impact for CuMo Exploration Project Plan

Boise, Idaho, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho Copper Corp. (OTC Pink: COPR) is pleased to announce that on March 14, 2025 the United States Forest Service, Boise National Forest (“USFS”) issued a Decision Notice and Finding of No Significant Impact under an Environmental Assessment approving the Company’s Plan of Operations (“PoO”) to conduct exploration drilling and related activities at its CuMo project located in Boise County, Idaho.

Andrew Brodkey, Company CEO commented, “This is a major milestone for Idaho Copper. We have been working with the Forest Service since 2016 to build a plan that complies with myriad federal laws and regulations to ensure that exploration activities at CuMo will not have any significant effect on the environment. The Forest Service has done an admirable job, with hundreds of pages of specialist reports addressing all conceivable environmental concerns from exploration. In addition, the Decision Notice requires the Company to implement dozens of mitigation measures and best management practices designed to protect the environment. Idaho Copper’s work under the PoO will consist mainly of temporary road building, maintenance, and drilling activities, and requires that when complete, all roads, drillpads, and drillholes are properly closed and reclaimed. Most importantly, there will be no significant impact to the Boise River, its tributaries, or the Boise River Watershed, through the application of mitigating measures set forth in the Forest Service Decision Notice."

The exploration activities outlined in the PoO are needed to develop additional data to determine if a future decision to proceed with a mine is justified. Nothing beyond exploration has been approved by the Forest Service via this DN, and any decision to develop a mine is years away. Any such decision will depend, among other things, on the preparation of an Environmental Impact Statement (“EIS”) under federal law, in which the public will have the right to participate.

About Idaho Copper Corporation

Idaho Copper Corporation is a mineral exploration and development company focused on exploring and developing a massive copper-molybdenum-silver deposit in Idaho (United States), (“the CuMo” project). The CuMo project currently consists of one hundred and twenty-six (126) federal unpatented lode mining claims, and six (6) patented mining claims. In total, the project comprises approximately 2,640 acres. The unpatented lode mining claims and patented claims are situated in an unorganized mining district in Boise County, Idaho.

For more information, visit: www.idaho-copper.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Stockholders and potential investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this report are reasonable, the Company cannot assure stockholders and potential investors that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, the Company has no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 15, 2024, and the Company’s other periodic and quarterly filings with the SEC.

For further information, please contact: info@idaho-copper.com

