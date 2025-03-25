Deputy Minister Jomo Sibiya: Presidential Youth Employment Initiative Dialogue

Event Theme: “Reflecting, Evolving, Advancing: Using PYEI's Experience to Scale Youth Employment Promotion"

Programme Director: Farai Ntuli

German Ambassador to SA, Eswatini and Lesotho: H.E. Andreas Peschke

All Government officials led by the Head of Project Management in the Presidency: Rudi Dicks

Leaders from the private sector and youth employment innovators

Facilitators and panellists present

All stakeholders, business, civil society and development partners

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning!

It is a privilege to address you on behalf of Minister Nomakhosazana Meth, who sends her best wishes for a successful and collaborative event.

Appreciation goes to the Presidency and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) for convening this event and to the many stakeholders who have consistently championed the cause of youth employment in South Africa.

Context

Youth unemployment remains a pressing national concern, having a severe impact on young people under 25 facing joblessness - according to Stats SA's QLFS for Quarter 3 of 2024, the unemployment rate for youth aged 15–24 stands at 60.2%.

The Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI), launched in 2020, was established to tackle this crisis head-on. Our focus has included strengthening work readiness, introducing incentives for employers, supporting entrepreneurship, and providing targeted opportunities for first- time job seekers. These interventions have been guided by a whole-of-government approach, with the Department of Employment and Labour (DEL) serving as a vital partner.

Significant Achievements and Partnerships

Notable progress has been recorded since the inception of the PYEI. Over 400 partners have been mobilised, resulting in more than 1.5 million learning and earning opportunities for young people.

The National Pathway Management Network (NPMN)— coordinated under DEL's stewardship—has reached over 4.6 million registered users, and 70% of the opportunities secured through the NPMN have benefited women. These milestones reflect an unwavering commitment across the public sector, civil society, and the private sector. GIZ's support, on behalf of the German Government, played a key role over the past four years in institutionalising these frameworks, refining data-driven approaches, and establishing sustainable funding mechanisms.

DEL's Expanded Mandate

Since 2019, the Department of Employment and Labour has had a broadened mandate that includes proactively driving employment creation in addition to its traditional regulatory role. This expanded responsibility has enabled DEL to support job- creation initiatives more directly, manage Labour Activation Programmes (LAPs) that focus on equipping young people with in-demand skills, and coordinate effectively with other departments through multi-departmental orchestration. The NPMN remains a prime example of how DEL bridges policy implementation with real-time data, ensuring demand-led training and placement align with actual market requirements.

Refreshed Strategy: PYEI 2.0

Today's event highlights a refreshed PYEI strategy—often referred to as PYEI 2.0—that draws on lessons learned over five years. This evolved framework places youth at the heart of government-wide decisions, emphasising three core areas:

Demand-Led Skills and Value Chains: Stronger alignment of training programmes with the evolving needs of growth sectors such as digital, care services, tourism, agriculture, and the green economy.

SMME Growth and Self-Employment: Strategic support for small, medium, and micro enterprises to foster entrepreneurship and provide alternative pathways for those who do not transition into traditional employment.

National Youth Service (NYS): A robust avenue for those not entering the labour market or further education immediately, thus giving them a structured route for skills acquisition and civic engagement.

These pillars are powered by the NPMN, which aims to connect every young person with relevant opportunities—be it a job, a learnership, a micro-business grant, or structured community service.

Next Phase

The next phase of the PYEI seeks a deeper impact across multiple fronts. Better coordination, improved resource mobilisation, and clearer accountability are critical for scaling these successes. The Department of Employment and Labour intends to strengthen linkages with private sector partners so that Labour Activation Programmes address real-world skill demands. A cohesive framework of incentives—co-created with National Treasury—ensures that employers become integral collaborators in youth development, participating in meaningful skills training, learnerships, and on-the-job placements.

Our collective commitment to reflection, evolution, and advancement must be reinforced by practical steps that ensure no young person is left behind. This event provides an opportunity to consolidate what we have learned, celebrate the partnerships that have borne fruit, and refine the strategic pathways that will guide us for the next four years.

Conclusion

This event stands as a testament to the progress we can achieve when government, development partners, civil society, and the private sector unite under a shared vision.

The Department of Employment and Labour remains fully committed to nurturing this collaboration and providing a supportive policy environment. The onus rests on all of us to translate ideas into tangible outcomes that uplift our youth, empower our communities, and secure South Africa's future.

Thank you to every stakeholder present for your dedication to driving youth employment. It is my pleasure to officially welcome you to this day of reflection, dialogue, and forward planning. Let us engage wholeheartedly, leaving this forum with renewed resolve and actionable commitments. Thank you!​

#GovZAUpdates