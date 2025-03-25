KULR Expands Bitcoin Holdings to 668 BTC, Reports 181.1% BTC Yield

HOUSTON, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leader in advanced energy management platforms, today announced it has increased its bitcoin purchases for its Bitcoin Treasury by an additional $5 million to reach a total of $65 million in bitcoin acquisitions. The additional purchases were made at a weighted average price of $88,824 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses. The Company now holds 668.3 BTC.

This strategic move aligns with KULR’s Bitcoin Treasury Strategy announced on December 4, 2024, wherein the Company committed up to 90% of its surplus cash reserves to be held in bitcoin.

BTC Yield as a Key Performance Indicator

Year to date, KULR has achieved a BTC Yield of 181.1%, leveraging a combination of surplus cash and its At-The-Market (ATM) equity program to fund purchases.

KULR uses "BTC Yield" as a key performance indicator (KPI) for its Bitcoin Treasury strategy. BTC Yield is calculated as the percentage change period-to-period in the ratio of the Company’s bitcoin holdings to its Assumed Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding. This KPI helps assess the effectiveness of KULR’s bitcoin acquisition strategy in a manner KULR believes drives shareholder value.

Important Considerations Regarding BTC Yield

BTC Yield is intended to provide insights into KULR’s bitcoin acquisition strategy but should not be interpreted as a measure of operating performance, financial return, or liquidity. It is not equivalent to traditional yield metrics, nor does it account for the Company’s liabilities or broader financial position.

The trading price of KULR’s common stock is influenced by multiple factors beyond bitcoin holdings, and BTC Yield does not predict or reflect the stock's market value. Investors should consider this metric as a supplementary tool and refer to the Company’s financial statements and SEC filings for additional information about the Company’s financial position.

KULR remains committed to its strategic goals of advancing shareholder value while adhering to disciplined financial management.

For additional details, please visit www.kulrtechnology.com.

About KULR Technology Group Inc.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) delivers cutting edge energy storage solutions for space, aerospace, and defense by leveraging a foundation of in-house battery design expertise, comprehensive cell and battery testing suite, and battery fabrication and production capabilities. The Company’s holistic offering allows delivery of commercial-off-the-shelf and custom next generation energy storage systems in rapid timelines for a fraction of the cost compared to traditional programs. On December 4, 2024, KULR announced that its Board of Directors has agreed to include bitcoin as a primary asset in its treasury program and committed to allocating up to 90% of its surplus cash to the acquisition of bitcoin. For more information, please visit www.kulrtechnology.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

