Vocodia to Launch Groundbreaking AI Platform for Developers, Enabling Voice, Chat, and Phone Support in Under 15 Minutes

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocodia Holdings Corp. (OTC: VHAI), a leading innovator in artificial intelligence for communications, announced today the upcoming release of its powerful new platform designed specifically for the developer market. The platform is expected to open to users within the next 30 to 45 days.

This next-generation self-service solution will allow developers and businesses to seamlessly integrate both AI-powered chat and voice capabilities directly into their websites—and activate a fully functional inbound phone number that can answer customer calls with a human-like AI agent. With setup times of 15 minutes or less, users can launch their own 24/7 customer service or sales solution without writing complex code or hiring large teams.

“Our goal has always been to make AI practical and scalable for every business,” said Brian Podolak, CEO of Vocodia. “With this platform, we’re giving developers the power to instantly create digital agents that can talk, chat, and even handle phone calls—transforming websites into full-service engagement hubs.”

By offering simple, fast, and affordable AI deployment, Vocodia is addressing a massive need across industries for automation that doesn’t sacrifice customer experience.

Additional updates and product announcements are expected in the coming weeks as the company unveils its broader vision and roadmap for expanding the reach of practical AI in the business world.

About Vocodia Holdings Corp.

Vocodia is an AI software company that develops practical AI solutions, making them easily accessible for businesses through cloud-based platforms. These solutions are cost-effective and scalable to enterprise levels. Vocodia specializes in conversational AI, providing scalable enterprise-level AI sales and customer service solutions. Their Digital Intelligent Sales Agents (DISAs) are designed to sound and feel human, performing tasks that require human-like conversation, thereby reducing labor costs and enhancing communication effectiveness. For more information, please visit: http://www.vocodia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Investor Relations Contact: ir@vocodia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

