High Wire Networks Secures New Deal with Leading MSP Location to Manage 1,100+ Endpoints

Partner Location Transitions Endpoint Management to High Wire’s Overwatch Platform and Will Offer Full-suite of Cybersecurity Solutions to Clients

BATAVIA, Ill., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI), a leading provider of managed cybersecurity and technology solutions, announces a new deal with a prominent North American managed services provider (MSP) location to manage over 1,100 endpoint security installations through High Wire’s Overwatch platform.

The MSP selected High Wire as its trusted security operations partner due to Overwatch’s proven capabilities and strong integration with SentinelOne. This decision allows the partner to streamline operations, reduce overhead, and confidently deliver enterprise-grade cybersecurity services to its clients.

The partner, part of a broader MSP franchise network with over 275 locations across North America, will introduce High Wire’s entire suite of professional services and managed security offerings to its client base, expanding its portfolio with scalable, high-margin solutions.

“Transitioning our endpoint management to High Wire Networks has simplified our internal operations and elevated the level of service we can deliver to our customers,” said the partner owner and president. “Their Overwatch platform delivers the visibility, protection, and scalability we need to grow our security services confidently.”

“This new partnership reinforces the value of combining powerful endpoint protection with trusted security operations,” said Ed Vasko, CEO of High Wire - Overwatch. “By bringing our new bundled cybersecurity solutions and professional services into the market, we simplify cybersecurity and give our partners and their customers an unfair advantage. With Overwatch, our partners can scale faster, clearly differentiate, and deliver enterprise-grade protection without the overhead of building it all themselves.”

The deal showcases growing demand among service providers for turnkey cybersecurity platforms that integrate seamlessly into existing offerings. The Overwatch platform enables partners to elevate their offerings, scale, and protect their clients in today’s threat landscape.

About High Wire Networks

High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) is a fast-growing, award-winning global provider of managed cybersecurity. Through over 200 channel partners, it delivers trusted managed services for more than 1,100 managed security customers worldwide. End customers include Fortune 500 companies and many of the nation’s largest government agencies. The company’s 24/7 Security Operations Center is based in Chicago, Illinois.

High Wire was ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a Top 15 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas for 2024. It was also named to CRN’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation’s top IT managed service providers for 2023 and 2024.

