NATA Compliance Services is Now Doing Business as AirTera

RENO, Nev., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NATA Compliance Services, a trusted leader in security, safety, and compliance technology for aviation and transportation, is now doing business as (DBA) AirTera. This new brand reflects the company’s evolution into the most complete suite of security, safety, compliance, and training technology and services in the industry.

With the Identity Management System (IDMS) already in market for the past three years and the launch of our groundbreaking, AI-powered Safety Management System (SMS) in January, AirTera is redefining industry standards. Our mission is to lead the way in security, safety, and compliance technology, delivering cutting-edge solutions that seamlessly connect and protect operations both in the air and on the ground.

Along with the transition, the company has unveiled a refreshed visual identity and an updated website at AirTera.com, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, security, and operational excellence.

“AirTera represents the next generation of security, safety, and compliance technology—built for the evolving demands of aviation and ground operations,” said Jiri Marousek, CEO of AirTera. “For 25 years, we’ve been a trusted partner to industry leaders and regulatory agencies, ensuring the highest standards of safety and compliance. Now, we’re taking a bold step forward, expanding our capabilities to serve charter operators, airlines, airports, cargo, and ground operations with smarter, more connected solutions. This isn’t just a new brand—it’s our vision for the future, where identity, credentialing, and risk management technology are integrated to fortify the industry's safety and security infrastructure.”

Powering the Future of Security, Safety & Compliance

AirTera delivers a trusted, industry-leading technology platform that ensures security, safety, and compliance for operators across the aviation and transportation sectors.

Core Solutions Include:

AI-Powered Safety Management Systems (SMS)

Anti-Drug & Alcohol Program Management

Training & Regulatory Compliance Support

Background Checks & Credentialing

Identity Management Systems (IDMS)



Who We Serve

AirTera supports charter operators, airlines, airports, cargo hubs, and ground operations, helping them meet evolving security and compliance requirements while safeguarding people and infrastructure.

Our Core Values

Trust – Providing confidence through proven, industry-leading solutions.

Guidance – Helping clients navigate complex regulatory landscapes and security challenges.

Innovation – Pioneering cutting-edge technology to stay ahead of emerging threats.



See the New Brand at NBAA Schedulers & Dispatchers

AirTera will be exhibiting at the NBAA Schedulers & Dispatchers Conference in New Orleans, LA, from March 25th – 27th. Visit Booth 1516 for a first look at our new brand and insights into future innovations.

For more details on AirTera and its expanded capabilities, visit AirTera.com or contact Claudia Culmone at Claudia.Culmone@AirTera.com .

About AirTera

AirTera (NATA Compliance Services DBA AirTera) is a leader in security, safety, and compliance technology solutions. For over 25 years, we have been a trusted partner to industry leaders, regulatory agencies, and operators across charter, airlines, airports, cargo, and ground operations.

Our suite of solutions includes TSA Security Program training, biometric fingerprint collection, FAA Pilot Records Database (PRD) support, Anti-Drug & Alcohol Program Management, crew credentialing, Identity Management Systems (IDMS), and AI-powered Safety Management Systems (SMS). As AirTera, we remain committed to shaping the future of aviation security and operational safety with innovative, mission-critical technology.

Media Contact:

Claudia Culmone

Marketing Communications Manager

+1.703.842.5317

Claudia.Culmone@AirTera.com

