Global Custom Antibody Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

Custom Antibody Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The custom antibody market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $0.78 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%.” — The Business Research Company

Diving into an analysis of growth trends, the custom antibody market size has experienced considerable growth in recent years, expanding from $0.42 billion in 2024 to a projected $0.47 billion in 2025. This progression, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.6%, can be attributed to several market drivers. These include a rising demand for custom antibodies, increasing use of precision medicine, heightened prevalence of chronic diseases and cancer, expanding number of research and development activities, and growing clinical trials happening worldwide.

Is the Custom Antibody Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

Looking ahead, the custom antibody market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.3%, reaching $0.78 billion in 2029. This growth is expected to be spurred by several factors, including the rising adoption of targeted immunotherapy, growing investments in biopharmaceuticals, increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases, heightened demand for in vitro diagnostics IVD applications, and escalating healthcare expenditures. Emerging trends to look out for in the sector include personalized medicine, technological advancements in antibody engineering, developments in biotechnology and genetic engineering, expanding therapeutic applications, and improvements in the purification of antibodies.

What Drives The Custom Antibody Market Growth?

The market growth is heavily influenced by the rising demand for personalized medicine. This refers to a medical approach that tailor's treatment and prevention strategies to an individual's genetic makeup, lifestyle, and environmental factors. The surge in demand for personalized medicine is linked to advancements in genomics, the availability of biomarker-based therapies, and rising consumer preference for tailored treatment options that enhance efficacy and reduce side effects. Custom antibodies play a critical role in personalized medicine, providing specific immune reagents that enhance disease detection, therapeutic targeting, and biomarker identification for personalized treatment strategies.

Who Are The Key Players In The Custom Antibody Market?

Examining the global competition landscape, major companies in the custom antibody market include Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Lonza Group AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, GenScript Biotech Corporation, BioLegend Inc., Abcam plc, Cusabio Biotech Co. Ltd., OriGene Technologies Inc., Cell Signaling Technology Inc., Abgent Inc., ProSci Incorporated, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., Creative Biolabs Inc., Novus Biologicals LLC, Creative Diagnostics Inc., Biorbyt Ltd., BIOTEM SAS, Capra Biosciences Inc., Pacific Immunology Inc., and ProteoGenix SAS.

Overall, the industry is experiencing a shift towards integrating innovative technologies, such as artificial intelligence, into antibody discovery processes. This enhances antigen selection, streamlines candidate screening with machine learning, and results in faster, more cost-effective biopharmaceutical research.

How Is The Custom Antibody Market Segmented?

The custom antibody market report also offers a comprehensive breakdown of market segmentation:

1 By Type: Monoclonal Antibodies, Polyclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Antibodies, Other Types

2 By Service: Antibody Development, Antibody Production And Purification, Antibody Fragmentation And Labeling

3 By Source: Mice, Rabbit, Other Sources

4 By Application: Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Neurology, Stem Cells, Immunology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Other Applications

5 By End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations, Hospitals And Clinics.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Custom Antibody Market?

In terms of regional insights, North America was the largest participant in the custom antibody market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years.

