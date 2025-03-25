International Relations and Cooperation confirms meeting with Ambassador Rasool
The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation confirms that Minister Ronald Lamola has met with Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool, following his return from the United States of America.
Following the meeting, a formal report will be submitted to President for his consideration. Pending this, the Ministry or Department will not engage in public engagements on the matter.
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.