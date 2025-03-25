Water and Sanitation on Sitintile Secondary School representing Mpumalanga at Youth Water Prize national adjudications

Two outstanding Grade 11 learners, Ngcebo Nzima and Fikile Nxumalo, from Sitintile Secondary School in Kanyamazane, City of Mbombela Local Municipality, have been selected to represent the Mpumalanga Province at the national adjudications of the South African Youth Water Prize (SAYWP). This comes after they secured first place in the provincial competition held on 20 March 2025 in Middelburg, Steve Tshwete Local Municipality. The learners impressed the judges with their innovative project in the invention category.

In second place was Suikerland Secondary School from Malalane, Nkomazi Local Municipality, while Skhila Secondary School from Lydenburg, Thaba Chweu Local Municipality, secured third position.

Mr. Jan Mabena from the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) highlighted the purpose of the SAYWP as a flagship initiative under the Water and Sanitation Education Programme (WSEP). Launched in 2003, the competition is open to high school learners (Grade 9 to 11).

Its objectives include promoting the protection of South Africa’s natural resources, encouraging youth participation in community-based water resource management, sparking interest in science and technology, and inspiring learners to pursue careers in the water sector. Participants are expected to demonstrate innovation and passion for water and environmental sustainability.

The SAYWP consists of two categories:

Awareness Category: Learners conduct research on an identified problem, propose solutions, and raise awareness.

Invention Category: Learners develop a technical model or invention to address an identified water-related issue.

The Water and Sanitation Education Programme plays a crucial role in fostering awareness about water conservation, hygiene, and the impact of invasive alien plants. Furthermore, it aims to inspire students to consider careers in the water sector, ensuring long-term engagement in water and sanitation management. The programme also promotes water literacy and responsible water usage in schools.

Speaking on behalf of the Mpumalanga Department of Education, Mr. Tebogo Thage commended the collaborative efforts of the DWS and educators in nurturing responsible youth. He encouraged learners to take an active role in water security and use their voices to advocate for better water infrastructure, sustainable practices, and education on water conservation.

“As we celebrate the talents, innovation, and dedication of our learners today, let us remember that our responsibility does not end here. Water conservation and sanitation are ongoing commitments. The future of our water security depends on the choices we make today. Together, we can build a future where water is protected, sanitation is prioritized, and dignity is upheld for all,” he concluded.

