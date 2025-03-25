Minister Dion George implements immediate island closure measures to bolster penguin conservation

There is more good news for penguins as the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has implemented agreed island closures with immediate effect to enhance the conservation of South Africa’s penguin populations. “This is a pivotal moment for our marine biodiversity,” Minister George remarked, emphasising the government’s steadfast dedication to safeguarding its ecosystems. The survival of the critically endangered African Penguin, a species reliant on these critical island environments, remains at the core of this initiative.

To implement these closures, Minister George has amended permit conditions within the Small Pelagic fishery, encompassing the anchovy and sardine sectors, effective immediately. “By restricting fishing near key island zones, we are securing a sustainable future for both our wildlife and our fishing communities,” the Minister noted. These measures ensure a balanced approach, protecting vital habitats while supporting the long-term viability of the fishery.

Minister George urges all stakeholders to adhere to the amended island closures and to ensure that skippers and operational personnel are duly informed. “Compliance is essential to the success of this conservation effort,” he stressed, thanking industry for joining this collective responsibility.

This accomplishment underscores the government’s proactive approach to preserving its ecological heritage. The African penguin, an integral component of South Africa’s coastal biodiversity, stands to benefit significantly from these measures. “Our oceans are a shared legacy, and I am committed to ensuring they thrive for generations to come,” Minister George affirmed. These island closures represent a decisive step forward in that mission, and the Minister has reaffirmed his dedication to advancing policies that secure the prosperity of the nation’s natural resources.

Having secured more fish for the penguins, the Minister is currently progressing regulations on bunkering – the transfer of oil at sea – to further improve the penguin habitat.

For media enquiries please contact:

Thobile Zulu-Molobi

Cell: +27 82 513 7154

E-mail: tmolobi@dffe.gov.za

Peter Mbelengwa

Cell: : +27 82 611 8197

E-mail: pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

