Morningside Ventures Makes Strategic Investment in Xealth to Accelerate Digital Health Ecosystem

Strategic investment will further the creation of a digitally-enabled care delivery system, bringing digital interventions within clinician workflows and to specific populations

BOSTON and SEATTLE, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xealth, the leader in digital health enablement for health systems, today announced a strategic investment from Morningside Ventures, a leading investor in healthcare innovation. This investment will strengthen Morningside's digital health portfolio and expand Xealth's footprint within health systems, helping them to manage and deploy their digital health formularies more effectively.

Xealth's digital health platform serves as a crucial bridge between healthcare providers and digital solutions, streamlining the implementation of digital health tools within existing clinical workflows. The platform serves as a complementary addition to Morningside's growing portfolio of more than 40 digital health companies focused on delivering population-level social benefit while impacting clinical and financial outcomes for health systems.

"Our investment in Xealth represents a milestone in our strategy to drive innovation in care delivery," said Stephen Bruso at Morningside Ventures. "The complexity of today's healthcare system demands solutions that can seamlessly connect providers with patients, using digital tools that improve patient care. Xealth's ability to initiate and automate digital health solutions directly from the EHR is precisely what the industry needs to seamlessly deploy necessary interventions across populations, and it aligns perfectly with our vision for a more connected and efficient healthcare experience."

Morningside’s investment comes at a time when healthcare organizations increasingly seek digital solutions that not only address immediate challenges but also work towards achieving long-term goals for more sustainable and accessible healthcare. Xealth is the driving force behind digital health programs at many of the nation’s largest health systems, bringing digital health vendors, programs, therapeutics and tools into the clinical and patient workflow.

"Today’s health systems face an increasing need for digital solutions that supplement care delivery," said Mike McSherry, CEO and co-founder of Xealth. "Morningside Ventures’ deep expertise in healthcare innovation and its portfolio of complementary companies creates exciting opportunities for collaboration that will ultimately benefit patients and providers alike. We are thrilled to work with Morningside Ventures."

When incorporating Xealth’s custom data and analytics, health systems can track, analyze and evaluate everything through their digital health integration platform. To date, 12 million orders have been sent, 100,000 providers engaged and three million patients reached.

About Morningside Ventures

Morningside makes venture capital investments in companies with novel science and technology. It is characterized by a long-term outlook in company-building and an unwavering commitment to acting ethically. Based in the greater Boston area, its team of entrepreneurial investment professionals has deep experience in life sciences, digital health, AI, materials and technology. Founded in 1986 as a family office for the Chan family, whose charitable commitments to education, research and healthcare include the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the UMass Chan Medical School, and the MIT Morningside Academy for Design. For more information, visit morningside.com.

About Xealth

Xealth is a digital health company that enables health systems to efficiently deploy, integrate, and manage digital health tools for improved patient care. The platform allows providers to prescribe and monitor digital health content, apps, and services as easily as they would medications. Xealth spun out of the Providence health system in 2017, and investors include Advocate Aurora Enterprises, Cleveland Clinic, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, Cerner, McKesson Ventures, Novartis, Philips, and ResMed as well as Providence Ventures, UPMC and the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network.

For more information, visit www.xealth.com

