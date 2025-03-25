Submit Release
Burning Rock Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported unaudited financial results for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2024.

2024 Business Overview and Recent Updates

  • Corporate Updates
    • Completed profitability-driven organizational optimization, execution towards profitability well underway
  • Early Detection  
    • THUNDER study for 6-cancer test was included in the Diagnosis and Treatment Guidelines for Primary Liver Cancer (2024 Edition) and the Expert Consensus on Detection and Clinical Application of Tumor DNA Methylation Markers (2024 Edition), showing an impressive performance of ELSA-seq using cfDNA in cancer detection and origin prediction.
  • Therapy Selection
    • Presented study results on small-cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer at the ASCO in June 2024. “The efficacy and safety of high dose Almonertinib in untreated EGFR-mutated NSCLC with brain metastases, including biomarker analysis” and “Individualized tumor-informed circulating tumor DNA analysis for molecular residual disease detection in predicting recurrence and efficacy of adjuvant chemotherapy in colorectal cancer.”
    • Presented study results at the 2024 World Conference on Lung Cancer in September 2024. “Neoadjuvant sintilimab plus chemotherapy could be an optional treatment modality in selected EGFR-mutant NSCLC” and “Distinct Genomic and Immune Microenvironment Features of Solid or Micropapillary Predominant Subtype in Stage I Lung Adenocarcinomas.”
  • Pharma Services
    • New companion diagnostics (CDx) collaboration announced with Bayer in China in May 2024.
    • The companion diagnostic (CDx) for EGFR exon 20 insertion mutation (exon20ins) for sunvozertinib, developed through the collaboration of Burning Rock and Dizal, has been approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China in October 2024, which marks the first co-developed NGS-based CDx for lung cancer approved by NMPA since the release of the CDx guideline in China.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB126.0 million (US$17.3 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 4.1% increase from RMB121.1 million for the same period in 2023.

  • Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB39.3 million (US$5.4 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 23.4% decrease from RMB51.3 million for the same period in 2023, primarily attributable to a decrease in the number of tests, as we continued our transition towards in-hospital testing.
  • Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB43.5 million (US$6.0 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 50.9% increase from RMB28.8 million for the same period in 2024, driven by an increase in sales volume from existing hospitals and new contracted partner hospitals.
  • Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB43.3 million (US$5.9 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 5.6% increase from RMB41.0 million for the same period in 2023, primarily attributable to increased development and testing services performed for our pharma customers.

Cost of revenues was RMB36.6 million (US$5.0 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 14.8% decrease from RMB43.0 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to (i) a decrease in cost of central laboratory business, which was in line with the decrease in revenue generated from this business; and (ii) a decrease in amortization expense for all kinds of business.

Gross profit was RMB89.4 million (US$12.3 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 14.5% increase from RMB78.1 million for the same period in 2023. Gross margin was 71.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 64.5% for the same period in 2023. By channel, gross margin of central laboratory business was 84.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 81.7% during the same period in 2023, primarily due to the decreased depreciation; gross margin of in-hospital business was 68.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 44.8% during the same period in 2023, and such increase was primarily due to an increase in sales volume to high margin hospitals and decreased depreciation and rental cost in relation to our laboratory of Guangzhou headquarters; gross margin of pharma research and development services was 61.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 56.9% during the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in test volume of higher margin projects.

Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, was RMB93.6 million (US$12.8 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 7.5% increase from RMB87.1 million for the same period in 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin was 74.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 71.9% for the same period in 2023. For more details on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

Operating expenses were RMB171.3 million (US$23.5 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 29.9% decrease from RMB244.4 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by budget control measures, including headcount reduction, to improve our operating efficiency.

  • Research and development expenses were RMB52.2 million (US$7.2 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 28.6% decrease from RMB73.1 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to (i) a decrease in the expenditure for detection research, and (ii) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; and (iii) a decrease in amortized expenses for office building decoration.
  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB46.7 million (US$6.4 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 6.1% decrease from RMB49.8 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our sales department to improve operating efficiency.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB37.3 million (US$5.1 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a 69.3% decrease from RMB121.5 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to (i) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; (ii) a decrease in amortized expenses for office building decoration; and (iii) a decrease in impairment expenses for accounts receivables and contract assets resulting from accelerated settlement with customers with long accounts receivable.

Net loss was RMB81.3 million (US$11.1 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to RMB162.2 million for the same period in 2023.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash were RMB522.2 million (US$71.5 million) as of December 31, 2024.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB515.8 million (US$70.7 million) for 2024, representing a 4.0% decrease from RMB537.4 million for 2023.

  • Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB175.6 million (US$24.1 million) for 2024, representing a 24.6% decrease from RMB232.8 million for 2023, primarily attributable to a decrease in the number of tests, as we continued our transition towards in-hospital testing.
  • Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB224.5 million (US$30.8 million) for 2024, representing an 19.0% increase from RMB188.7 million for 2023, driven by an increase in sales volume from existing hospitals and new contracted partner hospitals.
  • Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB115.7 million (US$15.8 million) for 2024, remaining relatively stable (decreasing by 0.2%) from RMB115.9 million for 2023.

Cost of revenues was RMB153.4 million (US$21.0 million) for 2024, representing a 11.9% decrease from RMB174.2 million for 2023, primarily due to a decrease in cost of revenues for our central laboratory business, as we continued our transition towards in-hospital testing.

Gross profit remained relatively stable at RMB362.4 million (US$49.6 million) for 2024, compared to RMB363.2 million for the same period in 2023. Gross margin increased to 70.3% for 2024 from 67.6% for 2023.

Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, was RMB386.3 million (US$52.9 million) for 2024, representing a 3.3% decrease from RMB399.4 million for 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin was 74.9% for 2024, compared to 74.3% for 2023. For more details on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

Operating expenses were RMB720.0 million (US$98.6 million) for 2024, representing a 30.3% decrease from RMB1,032.5 million for 2023.

  • Research and development expenses were RMB232.3 million (US$31.8 million) for 2024, representing a 33.1% decrease from RMB347.0 million for 2023, primarily due to (i) a decrease in the expenditure for detection research; (ii) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; (iii) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our research and development department to improve operating efficiency; and (iv) a decrease in amortized expenses for office building.
  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB190.9 million (US$26.2 million) for 2024, representing a 22.9% decrease from RMB247.7 million for 2023, primarily due to (i) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our sales department to improve operating efficiency; (ii) a decrease in marketing and conference fee; (iii) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; and (iv) a decrease in travel expense.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB261.6 million (US$35.8 million) for 2024, representing a 40.2% decrease from RMB437.8 million for 2023, primarily due to (i) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; (ii) a decrease in amortized expenses for office building; (iii) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our general and administrative department to improve operating efficiency; and (iv) a decrease in operating lease.
  • Impairment loss on long-lived assets were RMB35.1 million (US$4.8 million) for the year ended December 31, 2024 as a result of the long-lived assets impairment test conducted by the management.

Net loss was RMB346.6 million (US$47.5 million) for 2024, compared to RMB653.7 million for 2023.

Exchange Rate Information

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to Renminbi are made at a rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on December 31, 2024, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “confident” and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock’s control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance and formulate business plans. However, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding depreciation and amortization. The Company defines non-GAAP gross margin as non-GAAP gross profit divided by its revenue.

The Company believes presenting non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin excluding non-cash impact of depreciation and amortization, in addition to the Company’s GAAP gross profit and gross margin, provides a better understanding of the underlying trends in the Company’s operating business performance.

Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.

Selected Operating Data

      As of      
  March
31, 2023		   June
30, 2023		   September
30, 2023		   December
31, 2023		   March
31, 2024		   June 30,
2024 		  September
30, 2024		   December
31, 2024
In-hospital channel:                              
Pipeline partner hospitals(1) 29   30   29   28   28   29   30   29
Contracted partner hospitals(2) 49   50   55   59   59   59   61   63
Total number of partner hospitals 78   80   84   87   87   88   91   92

(1) Refers to hospitals that are in the process of establishing in-hospital laboratories, laboratory equipment procurement or installation, staff training or pilot testing using the Company’s products.
(2) Refers to hospitals that have entered into contracts to purchase the Company’s products for use on a recurring basis in their respective in-hospital laboratories the Company helped them establish. Kit revenue is generated from contracted hospitals.

Selected Financial Data

      For the three months ended      
Revenues

 March 31,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   December 31,
2023		   March 31,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2024		   December 31,
2024
  (RMB in thousands)  
Central laboratory channel 61,804   66,239   53,481   51,288   47,614   48,773   39,984   39,278
In-hospital channel 51,561   53,835   54,496   28,809
   57,387   59,872   63,769   43,464
Pharma research and development channel 29,151   26,194   19,589   40,988   20,622   26,888   24,891   43,280
Total revenues 142,516   146,268
   127,566
   121,085   125,623   135,533   128,644   126,022

                                        

      For the three months ended      
Gross profit

 March 31,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   December 31,
2023		   March 31,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2024		   December 31,
2024
  (RMB in thousands)  
Central laboratory channel 48,090   51,876   41,487   41,886
   37,002   38,424   33,262   33,153
In-hospital channel 34,409   33,353   35,459   12,910
   39,192   44,058   46,580   29,563
Pharma research and development channel 16,273   15,193   8,974   23,317
   9,500   12,956   12,004   26,706
Total gross profit
 98,772   100,422   85,920   78,113   85,694   95,438   91,846   89,422


      For the three months ended      
Share-based compensation expenses
 March 31,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   December 31,
2023		   March 31,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2024		   December 31,
2024
  (RMB in thousands)  
Cost of revenues 353   627   680   654
   596   464   289   520
Research and development expenses 13,612   15,301   12,161   12,401   12,287   12,008   3,180   3,202
Selling and marketing expenses 1,606   3,389   2,848   1,816   508   1,232   1,917   1,353
General and administrative expenses 62,595   18,502   57,704   56,472   55,990   54,407   4,732   2,937
Total share-based compensation expenses
 78,166   37,819   73,393   71,343   69,381   68,111   10,118   8,012


Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)
 
  For the three months ended
  March
31, 2023
 		  June
30, 2023
 		  September
30, 2023
 		  December
31, 2023
 		  March
31, 2024
 		  June
30, 2024
 		  September
30, 2024
 		  December
31, 2024
 		  December
31, 2024
  RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$
Revenues 142,516     146,268     127,566     121,085     125,623     135,533     128,644     126,022     17,265  
Cost of revenues (43,744 )   (45,846 )   (41,646 )   (42,972 )   (39,929 )   (40,095 )   (36,798 )   (36,600 )   (5,014 )
Gross profit 98,772     100,422     85,920     78,113     85,694     95,438     91,846     89,422     12,251  
Operating expenses:                  
Research and development expenses (94,417 )   (95,779 )   (83,701 )   (73,119 )   (65,985 )   (64,952 )   (49,150 )   (52,203 )   (7,152 )
Selling and marketing expenses (64,774 )   (70,842 )   (62,310 )   (49,785 )   (46,856 )   (48,907 )   (48,411 )   (46,730 )   (6,402 )
General and administrative expenses (128,039 )   (69,525 )   (118,724 )   (121,533 )   (98,681 )   (92,794 )   (32,874 )   (37,289 )   (5,109 )
Impairment loss on long-lived assets -     -     -     -     -     -     -     (35,127 )   (4,812 )
Total operating expenses (287,230 )   (236,146 )   (264,735 )   (244,437 )   (211,522 )   (206,653 )   (130,435 )   (171,349 )   (23,475 )
Loss from operations  (188,458 )   (135,724 )   (178,815 )   (166,324 )   (125,828 )   (111,215 )   (38,589 )   (81,927 )   (11,224 )
Interest income 3,144     5,255     4,018     5,539     4,038     3,187     3,173     1,814     249  
Other income (expense), net 599     (118 )   (157 )   160     434     (82 )   1     4,353     596  
Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net (116 )   （210 )   423     (517 )   (13 )   262     (129 )   (220 )   (30 )
Loss before income tax (184,831 )   (130,797 )   (174,531 )   (161,142 )   (121,369 )   (107,848 )   (35,544 )   (75,980 )   (10,409 )
Income tax expenses (422 )   (445 )   (450 )   (1,071 )   (180 )   (190 )   (201 )   (5,314 )   (728 )
Net loss (185,253 )   (131,242 )   (174,981 )   (162,213 )   (121,549 )   (108,038 )   (35,745 )   (81,294 )   (11,137 )
Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (185,253 )   (131,242 )   (174,981 )   (162,213 )   (121,549 )   (108,038 )   (35,745 )   (81,294 )   (11,137 )
Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:                  
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted (1.81 )   (1.28 )   (1.71 )   (1.58 )   (1.19 )   (1.05 )   (0.35 )   (0.79 )   (0.11 )
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted (1.81 )   (1.28 )   (1.71 )   (1.58 )   (1.19 )   (1.05 )   (0.35 )   (0.79 )   (0.11 )
Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:                  
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted 85,065,585     85,151,052     85,000,869     85,071,360     85,219,188     85,271,858     85,902,670     86,036,286     86,036,286  
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted 17,324,848     17,324,848     17,324,848     17,324,848     17,324,848     17,324,848     17,324,848     17,324,848     17,324,848  
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax of nil:                  
Foreign currency translation adjustments (5,659 )   14,829     (1,955 )   (3,026 )   590     940     (4,054 )   6,009     823  
Total comprehensive loss (190,912 )   (116,413 )   (176,936 )   (165,239 )   (120,959 )   (107,098 )   (39,799 )   (75,285 )   (10,314 )
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (190,912 )   (116,413 )   (176,936 )   (165,239 )   (120,959 )   (107,098 )   (39,799 )   (75,285 )   (10,314 )


Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)
   
  For the year ended
  December 31,
2023
 		  December 31,
2024
 		  December 31,
2024
  RMB
 		  RMB
 		  US$
Revenues 537,435     515,822     70,667  
Cost of revenues (174,208 )   (153,422 )   (21,020 )
Gross profit 363,227     362,400     49,647  
Operating expenses:      
Research and development expenses (347,016 )   (232,290 )   (31,824 )
Selling and marketing expenses (247,711 )   (190,904 )   (26,154 )
General and administrative expenses (437,821 )   (261,638 )   (35,844 )
Impairment loss on long-lived assets -     (35,127 )   (4,812 )
Total operating expenses (1,032,548 )   (719,959 )   (98,634 )
Loss from operations  (669,321 )   (357,559 )   (48,987 )
Interest income 17,956     12,212     1,673  
Other income, net 484     4,706     645  
Foreign exchange loss, net (420 )   (100 )   (14 )
Loss before income tax (651,301 )   (340,741 )   (46,683 )
Income tax expenses (2,388 )   (5,885 )   (806 )
Net loss (653,689 )   (346,626 )   (47,489 )
Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (653,689 )   (346,626 )   (47,489 )
Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:      
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted (6.38 )   (3.37 )   (0.46 )
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted (6.38 )   (3.37 )   (0.46 )
Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:      
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted 85,071,691     85,610,197     85,610,197  
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted 17,324,848     17,324,848     17,324,848  
Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:      
Foreign currency translation adjustments 4,189     3,485     477  
Total comprehensive loss (649,500 )   (343,141 )   (47,012 )
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (649,500 )   (343,141 )   (47,012 )


Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)
 
  As of
  December 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2024
  RMB   RMB   US$
ASSETS          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents 615,096   519,849   71,219
Restricted cash 120   2,313   317
Accounts receivable, net 126,858   152,013   20,826
Contract assets, net 22,748   13,855   1,898
Inventories, net 69,020   62,625   8,580
Prepayments and other current assets 50,254   25,963   3,557
Total current assets 884,096   776,618   106,397
Non-current assets:          
Equity method investment 337   -   -
Convertible note receivable 5,320   -   -
Property and equipment, net 131,912   47,152   6,460
Operating right-of-use assets 12,284   53,188   7,287
Intangible assets, net 964   421   58
Other non-current assets 5,088   7,926   1,086
Total non-current assets 155,905   108,687   14,891
TOTAL ASSETS   1,040,001   885,305   121,288


Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(in thousands)
 
  As of
  December 31,
2023
 		  December 31,
2024
 		  December 31,
2024
  RMB
  RMB
 		  US$
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable 18,061     33,747     4,623  
Deferred revenue 130,537     117,895     16,152  
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 104,935     89,498     12,262  
Customer deposits 1,197     592     81  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 8,634     24,567     3,366  
Total current liabilities 263,364     266,299     36,484  
Non-current liabilities:      
Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,690     27,754     3,802  
Other non-current liabilities 4,537     10,425     1,428  
Total non-current liabilities 8,227     38,179     5,230  
TOTAL LIABILITIES 271,591     304,478     41,714  


Shareholders’ equity: 		     
Class A ordinary shares 116     124     17  
Class B ordinary shares 21     21     3  
Additional paid-in capital 4,849,337     5,002,255     685,306  
Treasury stock (65,896 )   (63,264 )   (8,667 )
Accumulated deficits (3,853,635 )   (4,200,261 )   (575,433 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (161,533 )   (158,048 )   (21,652 )
Total shareholders’ equity 768,410     580,827     79,574  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,040,001     885,305     121,288  


Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)
 
  For the three months ended
  December 31,
2023 		   December 31,
2024 		   December 31,
2024 
  RMB     RMB    US$ 
Net cash (used in) generated from operating activities (16,019 )   19,062     2,611  
Net cash used in investing activities (328 )   (812 )   (111 )
Net cash used in financing activities (1,909 )   (74 )   (10 )
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,277 )   5,739     787  
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (21,533 )   23,915     3,277  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 636,749     498,247     68,259  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 615,216     522,162     71,536  
       


  For the year ended
  December 31,
2023
 		  December 31,
2024
 		  December 31,
2024
  RMB
  RMB
 		  US$
Net cash used in operating activities (255,783 )   (92,261 )   (12,640 )
Net cash used in investing activities (9,300 )   (4,412 )   (604 )
Net cash used in financing activities (48,832 )   (72 )   (10 )
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,863     3,691     506  
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (310,052 )   (93,054 )   (12,748 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 925,268     615,216     84,284  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 615,216     522,162     71,536  


Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
 
   For the three months ended
  March 31,
2023
 		  June 30,
2023
 		  September 30,
2023
 		  December 31,
2023
 		  March 31,
2024
 		  June 30,
2024
 		  September 30,
2024
 		  December 31,
2024
    (RMB in thousands)  
Gross profit:
      
Central laboratory channel 48,090   51,876   41,487   41,886   37,002   38,424   33,262   33,153  
In-hospital channel 34,409   33,353   35,459   12,910   39,192   44,058   46,580   29,563  
Pharma research and development channel 16,273   15,193   8,974   23,317   9,500   12,956   12,004   26,706  
Total gross profit
 98,772   100,422   85,920   78,113   85,694   95,438   91,846   89,422  
Add: depreciation and amortization:                
Central laboratory channel 2,567   2,645   2,550   2,414   1,919   1,226   1,277   1,010  
In-hospital channel 2,582   2,637   2,751   2,728   1,524   824   798   623  
Pharma research and development channel 3,974   3,665   3,863   3,808   3,856   4,417   3,846   2,534  
Total depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenues
 9,123   8,947   9,164   8,950   7,299   6,467   5,921   4,167  
Non-GAAP gross profit：                
Central laboratory channel 50,657   54,521   44,037   44,300   38,921   39,650   34,539   34,163  
In-hospital channel 36,991   35,990   38,210   15,638   40,716   44,882   47,378   30,186  
Pharma research and development channel 20,247   18,858   12,837   27,125   13,356   17,373   15,850   29,240  
Total non-GAAP gross profit 107,895   109,369
   95,084
   87,063   92,993   101,905   97,767   93,589  
Non-GAAP gross margin：                
Central laboratory channel 82.0%   82.3%   82.3%   86.4%   81.7%   81.3%   86.4%   87.0%  
In-hospital channel 71.7%   66.9%   70.1%   54.3%   70.9%   75.0%   74.3%   69.5%  
Pharma research and development channel 69.5%   72.0%   65.5%   66.2%   64.8%   64.6%   63.7%   67.6%  
Total non-GAAP gross margin 75.7%   74.8%   74.5%   71.9%   74.0%   75.2%   76.0%   74.3%  


Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
 
  For the year ended
  December 31,
2023
 		  December 31,
2024
  (RMB in thousands)
Gross profit:
    
Central laboratory channel 183,339   141,841
In-hospital channel 116,131   159,393
Pharma research and development channel 63,757   61,166
Total gross profit
 363,227   362,400
Add: depreciation and amortization:    
Central laboratory channel 10,176   5,432
In-hospital channel 10,699   3,769
Pharma research and development channel 15,310   14,653
Total depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenues
 36,185   23,854
Non-GAAP gross profit：    
Central laboratory channel 193,515   147,273
In-hospital channel 126,830   163,162
Pharma research and development channel 79,067   75,819
Total non-GAAP gross profit 399,412   386,254
Non-GAAP gross margin：    
Central laboratory channel 83.1%   83.8%
In-hospital channel 67.2%   72.7%
Pharma research and development channel 68.2%   65.5%
Total non-GAAP gross margin 74.3%   74.9%

