To the Moon: Viasat Selected to Design Lunar Orbiting Satellite System Alongside Telespazio

Viasat to lead the lunar orbiting satellite communications portion of ESA’s Moonlight Program, alongside Telespazio and a host of other European and UK companies.

Project creates Europe’s first lunar orbiting satellite network.

LONDON, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today joined the European Space Agency’s Moonlight project (“Moonlight”), alongside program lead Telespazio.

Moonlight is the European Space Agency's (ESA) program to develop a lunar orbiting Navigation and Communication system that will greatly enhance combined navigation and communications services for European and international missions both on the surface of the Moon and in lunar orbit.

The Moonlight communications system will act as a data highway on and around the Moon, and between Earth and the Moon. People, spacecraft, and lunar vehicles can access that data highway to simplify and speed communications among themselves and back to earth to better enable their scientific and exploration projects including their position over the Moon. Over time, Moonlight is anticipated to support additional commercial activities on the Moon such as space tourism, and manufacturing programs leveraging rare materials found on the lunar surface.

Viasat will be responsible for the design and development of the communication network and will lead the definition of the end-to-end communications services: aiming to provide a communications network for lunar landers, rovers, orbiters, and other technology. Viasat will also be responsible for the communication earth ground infrastructure and communication lunar surface user terminals. Telespazio, as Moonlight program lead, has executed a contract with Viasat for the initial design phase of the communication system. This work will be fully funded by the European Space Agency throughout Phase 1.

The UK Space Agency, as one of the major contributors to ESA’s Moonlight program, selected Viasat to lead the UK ecosystem to deliver the communications capability. Moonlight services will be deployed in phases, targeting initial capability at the end of 2028 with full operations aimed by 2030.

Mark Dankberg, Chairman and CEO, Viasat, said: “Moonlight is among the most forward looking and exciting projects undertaken by the European Space Agency and the UK Space Agency. Viasat’s participation builds on our heritage of delivering and operating highly innovative and ambitious satellite communication programs. Alongside Telespazio, we look forward to supporting the Space Agencies by leveraging our commercial orientation, network engineering and operational skills, to reliably and securely support future generations of space exploration.”

Gabriele Pieralli, CEO, Telespazio, said: “This marks a pivotal milestone in our commitment to the Moonlight program. By partnering with a global leader in satellite communications, we can harness cutting-edge technologies to create a secure and efficient communications and navigation infrastructure — essential for the success of lunar missions. This collaboration reinforces our drive to innovate and deliver comprehensive solutions, paving the way for a new era in lunar exploration and resource utilization.”

Laurent Jaffart, ESA’s Director of Connectivity and Secure Communications, said: "Moonlight is a game-changer for lunar exploration. By providing reliable communications and navigation as a service, we're enabling future missions to dedicate more of their payload capacity to mission-critical instruments. This interoperable infrastructure will significantly enhance mission capabilities while reducing complexity and cost, ultimately accelerating humanity's return to the Moon."

Craig Brown, Investment Director at The UK Space Agency, said: “The Moonlight initiative will showcase Viasat’s and the UK’s leadership in emerging commercial markets such as the lunar economy. Once developed, the service will not only advance our capabilities across satellite communications but also provide reliable navigation and communication services to the growing number of commercial and institutional missions to the lunar surface over the next decade.

“Viasat is a crucial addition to the Moonlight partnership, and the new lunar economy, driving innovation and creating high-skilled jobs across the country.”

Giancarlo Varacalli, Head of Telecommunications and Navigation at the Italian Space Agency (ASI), said: “Moonlight is steadily taking shape, and the inclusion of Viasat marks a significant milestone towards the provision of communications and navigation services for future ambitious lunar missions. Italy is proudly at the forefront of this endeavour, with ASI strong support and through its leading industrial excellence, aiming at playing a major role in a sustainable presence on the Moon.”

Telespazio - a joint venture between Leonardo (67%) and Thales (33%) - is prime contractor for the Moonlight Program, previously signing a €123m contract for the implementation of the infrastructure of the Moonlight programme in late 2024 as part of phase 1 activities.

The consortium includes Telespazio as prime contractor responsible for the overall system as well as a pool of companies including Hispasat, Viasat, Thales Alenia Space Italia, SSTL, Qascom, MDA, KSat, Telespazio UK, Telespazio Iberica, SDA Bocconi, POLIMI, CRAS and SIA for the design, implementation and operational qualification of the system.

Viasat’s involvement in Moonlight as end-to-end communications lead is fully funded by European Space Agency throughout Phase 1. Viasat plans to provide the skillset for its engineering and technology operations from its International Business Headquarters in London.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people’s lives anywhere they are - on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Threads, and YouTube.

Copyright © 2025 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat Signal are registered trademarks in the U.S. and in other countries of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Telespazio

Telespazio, a joint venture between Leonardo (67%) and Thales (33%), is one of the world's leading operators in space services: from the design and development of space systems to the management of satellite launch and in-orbit control services; from Earth observation, integrated communications, satellite navigation, and positioning services to scientific programs. The company plays a key role in its reference markets, leveraging over 60 years of technological expertise, infrastructure, and participation in space programs such as Galileo, EGNOS, Copernicus, COSMO-SkyMed and Moonlight. Telespazio, together with Thales Alenia Space, forms the "Space Alliance" and generated a revenue of €700 million in 2023, with 3,300 employees in fifteen countries. www.telespazio.com

