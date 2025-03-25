SCIENTURE Announces Commercial Operations Leadership and Strategic Agreement with Syneos Health, a leading Contract Sales Organization

TAMPA, FL, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCIENTURE HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ: SCNX) (the “Company”), a holding company for existing and planned pharmaceutical operating companies focused on providing enhanced value to patients, physicians and caregivers through developing, bringing to market, and distributing novel specialty products to satisfy unmet market needs, is pleased to announce Michele Rath as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Scienture, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, leading and managing Scienture, LLC’s commercial operations. Under Ms. Rath’s leadership, Scienture, LLC has formalized a strategic relationship with Syneos Health Commercial Services, LLC (“Syneos Health”), a premier biopharmaceutical solutions organization, by executing a Master Commercial Services Agreement with Syneos Health (the “MCSA”). Pursuant to the MCSA, Syneos Health will serve as Scienture, LLC’s Contract Sales Organization (CSO). This collaboration is set to enhance Scienture, LLC’s commercial capabilities and expand its market reach through Syneos Health’s proven expertise in outsourced sales solutions.

Ms. Rath, who joined Scienture in a full time capacity on November 1, 2024, brings over 20 years of industry experience, having previously served in key leadership roles at Pfizer, CVS Caremark and Aurobindo Pharma. With a proven track record in driving sales strategy, strategic marketing, sales operations and market access, she will spearhead Scienture, LLC’s commercial initiatives, focusing on revenue growth, strategic partnerships, and customer engagement.

Additionally, Scienture, LLC will leverage Syneos Health’s comprehensive suite of commercial services to drive greater awareness of Scienture, LLC’s products. This includes field sales, inside sales, and customer and tech-enabled engagement strategies. All will be unperpinned by the predictive and adaptive analytics capabilities of Syneos Health’s Kinetic platform designed to connect, harmonize and streamline end-to-end commercial solutions.

“We are thrilled to have Michele as part of our leadership team,” said Narasimhan Mani, Ph.D., MBA, President of Scienture, LLC. “Her deep expertise in commercial operations will be instrumental in the upcoming launches of our two FDA-approved brand products ArbliTM (losartan potassium) oral suspension and Rezenopy® (naloxone HCl) nasal spray. In addition, by leveraging Syneos Health’s expansive network and an innovative sales model, Scienture, LLC is well-positioned to accelerate our growth and better serve our customers.”

“We are very pleased to have Michele Rath as our CCO. She is a great addition to our executive team,” added Shankar Hariharan, Ph.D., CEO of Scienture, LLC. “Establishing a relationship with Syneos Health is a pivotal step in strengthening our commercial presence and optimizing our go-to-market strategy. By combining our innovative offerings with Syneos’ specialized sales expertise, we will be well-positioned to maximize our market potential.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Scienture to enhance its commercial effectiveness,” said Paul Mignon, President, Deployment Solutions, Syneos Health. “Our team is committed to delivering tailored sales strategies and deep industry insights to support Scienture in achieving its strategic vision and business goals.”

About Scienture Holdings, Inc.

SCIENTURE HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ: “SCNX”), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Scienture, LLC and Integra Pharma Solutions, LLC, is a comprehensive pharmaceutical product company focused on providing enhanced value to patients, physicians and caregivers by offering novel specialty products to satisfy unmet market needs. Integra Pharma Solutions, LLC, is a licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler and sells brand, generic and non-drug products to healthcare markets including government organizations, hospitals, clinics and independent pharmacies nationwide. Scienture, LLC is a branded, specialty pharmaceutical company consisting of a highly experienced team of industry professionals who are passionate about developing and bringing to market unique specialty products that provide enhanced value to patients and healthcare systems. The assets in development at Scienture, LLC are across therapeutics areas, indications and cater to different market segments and channels. For more information please visit www.scienture.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance or future financial condition. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our company, our industry, our beliefs and our assumptions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including for the products we may launch and the success those products may have in the marketplace. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These risks include risks relating to agreements with third parties; our ability to raise funding in the future, as needed, and the terms of such funding, including potential dilution caused thereby; our ability to continue as a going concern; security interests under certain of our credit arrangements; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; claims relating to alleged violations of intellectual property rights of others; the outcome of any current legal proceedings or future legal proceedings that may be instituted against us; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to our business plan; and those risks detailed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Scienture Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as otherwise provided by law.

