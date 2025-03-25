Tessell Introduces Fully Managed Database Service on Google Cloud

The latest update to the leading multi-cloud DBaaS empowers organizations to modernize their data infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tessell , the leading next-generation multi-cloud database-as-a-service (DBaaS) that enables enterprises and startups to accelerate database, data, and application modernization journeys at scale, today announced the general availability of the Tessell DBaaS in the Google Cloud Marketplace . Tessell now supports Oracle, PostgreSQL, SQL Server, MySQL, MongoDB, and Milvus on all four major cloud platforms: Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, and OCI. As a fully managed database service, Tessell supports deployments across Oracle Database@Google Cloud in addition to Google Cloud Compute Engine. This development marks a significant milestone for organizations seeking to modernize their transactional applications, database estate, and data architectures within Google Cloud’s robust infrastructure.

“Tessell’s support for Oracle, PostgreSQL, SQL Server, MySQL, MongoDB, and Milvus on Google Cloud empowers enterprises to capitalize on the newly available opportunity to bring application workloads to Google Cloud GCP,” said Bala Kuchibhotla, Co-Founder and CEO at Tessell. “Tessell has already seen rapid adoption of its fully managed database service on Google Cloud, with customers successfully running mission-critical workloads. Organizations are leveraging the platform to simplify operations, improve scalability, and accelerate cloud adoption without the complexities traditionally associated with database management. As more enterprises recognize the benefits of this streamlined approach, Tessell looks forward to expanding its footprint and supporting even more businesses in their cloud transformation journey.”





Tessell’s DBaaS platform actively tracks and analyzes the performance, health, and usage metrics of databases hosted on the platform. This monitoring feature helps users to identify potential issues, optimize database performance, and ensure the overall reliability of their database infrastructure.

The recent global collaboration between Oracle and Google Cloud, enabling support for Oracle databases on Google Cloud infrastructure, has broadened the opportunity for innovation in cloud-based data management. Tessell builds on this foundation, providing enterprises with a fully managed solution that simplifies the complexities of managing multiple data ecosystems, enabling them to focus on innovation rather than infrastructure management.

“Bringing Tessell DBaaS to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the managed database service on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “Tessell can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

“Tessell’s deep database expertise, customer-first approach, and solution-focused mindset made our cloud migration seamless,” said Martti Kontula, Head of OT and Data at Landis+Gyr. “Their ability to optimize and manage database workloads on Google Cloud ensured a smooth transition. The Tessell platform delivers a powerful, intuitive experience, providing full visibility into database health and performance at a glance. For any enterprise seeking to run databases efficiently in the cloud, Tessell is the ideal choice.”

Tessell’s fully managed service goes beyond the undifferentiated heavy lifting of automating the day-to-day database management tasks. It integrates with Google’s BigQuery enterprise unified data platform to provide a highly differentiated data ecosystem management.

Key benefits of Tessell’s solution include:

Automated Maintenance : Patching, backup, and recovery processes are fully automated, reducing downtime and improving reliability.

: Patching, backup, and recovery processes are fully automated, reducing downtime and improving reliability. High Availability and Disaster Recovery : Built-in multi-zone availability and cross-region recovery ensure business continuity for mission-critical workloads.

: Built-in multi-zone availability and cross-region recovery ensure business continuity for mission-critical workloads. Data Security and Compliance : Flexible backup options and robust recovery mechanisms meet stringent compliance and regulatory requirements.

: Flexible backup options and robust recovery mechanisms meet stringent compliance and regulatory requirements. Enterprise-Grade Flexibility : Tessell enables the automation and security benefits of PaaS with the customization capabilities of IaaS.

: Tessell enables the automation and security benefits of PaaS with the customization capabilities of IaaS. Unified Security & Compliance Posture: Customers can extend their existing security and compliance services to Google Cloud while bringing their own keys, seamlessly extending their management, security, and compliance operations to the cloud.





My Services is a centralized platform within Tessell that allows users to manage all their databases across different clouds and regions in one place. Users can provision databases, monitor performance, set up backups, and securely share data across regions and cloud providers.

Tessell will co-host a webinar on April 2nd with a technical architect from Google Cloud's team and a representative from Landis+Gyr. The webinar will cover how Tessell helps accelerate cloud adoption and modernization of business-critical database workloads.

Tessell is an official sponsor of Google Cloud Next 2025, which will take place from April 9th to 11th in Las Vegas at The Mandalay Bay Convention Center. At booth #3270, Tessell will showcase its database offering on Google Cloud.

For more information about Tessell and its support for Google Cloud, please visit https://www.tessell.com/oracle-gcp . Find Tessell on the Google Cloud Marketplace here .

About Tessell

Tessell is a multi-cloud DBaaS platform offering a comprehensive suite of database services. It supports various database engines tailored for operational and transactional applications across all major cloud providers. Tessell’s value proposition is built on the pillars of choice, data delight, and governance, helping enterprises modernize their data infrastructure and maximize the economic benefits of cloud adoption.

Media Contact

Len Fernandes

Firecracker PR for Tessell

len@firecrackerpr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b912f4d5-f102-4b84-bf6c-61a9c107b0e4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/195b7b0a-1a85-4e2a-b615-2d5678789f85

Tessell Monitoring Tessell’s DBaaS platform actively tracks and analyzes the performance, health, and usage metrics of databases hosted on the platform. This monitoring feature helps users to identify potential issues, optimize database performance, and ensure the overall reliability of their database infrastructure. Tessell - My Services My Services is a centralized platform within Tessell that allows users to manage all their databases across different clouds and regions in one place. Users can provision databases, monitor performance, set up backups, and securely share data across regions and cloud providers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.