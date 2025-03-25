Latin Metals Secures Drill Permits for Cerro Bayo Silver-Gold Project, Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. ("Latin Metals" or the "Company") - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) is pleased to announce a major milestone in the advancement of its Cerro Bayo Project ("Cerro Bayo" or the "Project"), located in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina. The Company has received formal approval of the Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") (Informe de Impacto Ambiental Etapa de Exploracion Cerro Bayo), authorizing drill testing across nine high-priority targets within the Cerro Bayo area. The EIA outlines 21 proposed drill pads, all of which have been approved by provincial authorities.

Keith Henderson, President and CEO of Latin Metals, commented: "Receiving drill permissions for Cerro Bayo is a transformational moment for the project. The Deseado Massif has produced world-class mines over the last 35 years, and we believe Cerro Bayo has the right geological characteristics to potentially be a significant new discovery to this prolific mining belt. A key next step will be securing an option partner from the multiple interested parties currently considering an investment."

Cerro Bayo and the Deseado Massif

Cerro Bayo is positioned within one of Argentina’s most significant mining districts, the Deseado Massif, where nearly 600 million ounces of silver and 20 million ounces of gold have been discovered since 1990. The region hosts over 30 operating mines and exploration projects, including major operations such as Newmont’s Cerro Negro Mine (7 Moz gold equivalent) and Hochschild’s San Jose Mine (64 Moz silver equivalent resource).

Cerro Bayo exhibits the characteristics of a classic epithermal silver-gold system, similar to deposits that have delivered high-grade discoveries throughout the region. The project benefits from an extensive dataset compiled by previous option partners, including Barrick Gold, which provides a strong foundation for targeted drilling. Detailed geological mapping, geochemical sampling, and a 102-line km magnetic survey helped define drill targets within a 6 km-wide structural corridor. These efforts have delineated 9 priority targets at Cerro Bayo. With strong drill targets defined and permitting now in place, the Company is advancing towards unlocking the project’s true potential and delivering value to our shareholders.

Readers are cautioned that the mineral deposits discussed above and below are adjacent properties and that Latin Metals has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in the deposits, and that mineral deposits on adjacent or similar properties, and any production therefore or economics with respect thereto, are not in any way indicative of mineral deposits on Latin Metals’ Cerro Bayo property or the potential production from, or cost or economics of, any future mining of any of Latin Metals’ mineral properties.

Santa Cruz Province

The Deseado Massif is a prolific mining region known for its world-class gold and silver deposits. The area has a strong history of mining activity and hosts several producing and past-producing mines, underscoring its significant exploration potential.

Argentina’s mining sector continues to attract growing foreign investment, driven by its rich mineral endowment and an evolving regulatory framework. The Santa Cruz Province, in particular, plays a key role in the country’s gold and silver production. Latin Metals’ Cerro Bayo and La Flora projects align with this broader industry trend, reflecting the Company's commitment to systematic exploration and value generation through strategic partnerships.

A Proven Prospect Generator Model

Latin Metals operates under a prospect generator model, securing option agreements with major mining companies to advance its projects while mitigating financial risk. With 18 projects across Argentina and Peru, the Company’s business strategy is focused on attracting strong partners to fund exploration and accelerate discovery. Current partners include AngloGold Ashanti (Organullo Gold Project) and Moxico Resources (Esperanza & Huachi Copper-Gold Projects), highlighting Latin Metals’ ability to establish strategic relationships with major industry players.

The Cerro Bayo Project represents an attractive opportunity for potential partners, with multiple untested targets in a prolific gold-silver district. Latin Metals continues to seek new partnerships to advance its portfolio, providing investors with early-stage exposure to high-value mineral assets while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation.

Qualified Person

Keith J. Henderson, P.Geo., is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. He has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Henderson is not independent of the Company, as he is an employee of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

Upcoming Events

Following a successful PDAC, Latin Metals is set to participate in key industry conferences to engage with investors and industry leaders:

121 Mining Investment Conference (London, May 12-13, 2025)

Deutsche Goldmesse Spring 2025 (Frankfurt, May 16-17, 2025)

The Mining Event (Quebec City, June 3-5, 2025)



These events provide a platform to discuss Latin Metals’ exploration success, business model, and opportunities for strategic investment.

Social Media

Follow Latin Metals on YouTube, X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram to stay updated on corporate developments and project advancements.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

LATIN METALS INC.

“Keith Henderson”

President & CEO

For further details on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website ( www.latin-metals.com ) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, the anticipated content, commencement, timing and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Property and otherwise, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, and the Company's expectation that it will be able to enter into agreements to acquire interests in additional mineral properties, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/reserves on the Properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the Company’s Argentine projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development, construction and continued operation of the Company projects, and the Company’s ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development and mine development activities at the Properties, including the geological mapping, prospecting and sampling programs being proposed for the Properties (the "Programs"), actual results of exploration activities, including the Programs, estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, the availability of a sufficient supply of water and other materials, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals and copper, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates, possible failures of plants, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays or the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, any current or future property acquisitions, financing or other planned activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, hedging practices, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims limitations on insurance coverage and the timing and possible outcome of pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, risks related to joint venture operations, and risks related to the integration of acquisitions, as well as those factors discussed under the heading as well as those factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual management’s discussion and analysis and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company’s profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release or incorporated by reference herein.

For further information, please contact: Keith Henderson Suite 890 - 999 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2W2 Phone: 604-638-3456 E-mail: info@latin-metals.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.