LM Funding America Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Call for March 31, 2025

TAMPA, Fla., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) (“LM Funding” or the “Company”), a Bitcoin mining and technology-based specialty finance company, today announced that it has scheduled its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings conference call and webcast for Monday, March 31, 2025 at 8:00 AM EST.

LM Funding will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results as well as an accompanying investor presentation the morning of March 31, 2025 before the call. A copy of the earnings release and investor presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://www.lmfunding.com/investors.

Conference Call Details:

Date: March 31, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM EST

Participant Call Links: Live Webcast: Link Participant Call Registration: Link





About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMFA), operates as a Bitcoin mining and specialty finance company. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. For more information, please visit https://www.lmfunding.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Orange Group

Yujia Zhai

LMFundingIR@orangegroupadvisors.com

