Duck Creek Hosts Annual One Duck Summit to Build a Future of Belonging, Inclusion, and Innovation

Khalil Smith, Vice President of Inclusion, Diversity, and Engagement at Akamai Technologies to Deliver Keynote

COLUMBIA, S.C., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, will host its One Duck Creek Summit in Columbia, South Carolina, from March 25-27, 2025, bringing employees together from across the globe.

This annual event unites a diverse group of leaders, innovators, and cultural champions from across the organization to engage in impactful dialogue, reflect on the past year’s goal and objectives, address current challenges and shape the path forward.

“At Duck Creek, we are committed to fostering a culture where every voice is heard, every perspective is valued, and every individual has the opportunity to thrive,” said Courtney Townsend, Chief People Officer at Duck Creek Technologies. “The One Duck Creek Summit brings together our global community to not only reflect on our progress, but to also challenge ourselves to continue evolving. By translating our DEI efforts into actionable change, we are committed to propelling both our business and culture forward.”

The keynote will be delivered by Khalil Smith, Vice President of Inclusion, Diversity, and Engagement at Akamai Technologies. Smith will speak on high-performance leadership in the evolving landscape of DEI, challenging attendees to translate their DEI efforts into intentional actions that contribute to both business growth and innovation.



“Duck Creek has consistently demonstrated innovation and thoughtfulness in how they invest in their people. While some organizations treat diversity, equity, and inclusion as a passing trend, Duck Creek continues to show that the best leadership and the best cultures drive the best results,” said Smith. “That’s why I jumped at the opportunity to join the One Duck Creek Summit as they are bringing together leaders at all levels to strategically and thoughtfully embed the best people practices into every aspect of the workplace.”

The One Duck Creek Summit reinforces the company’s ongoing commitment to building an inclusive and empowering workplace. By prioritizing belonging, collaboration, and innovation, Duck Creek continues to attract top talent and foster a workplace where employees feel valued and supported.

“As a company committed to innovation, Duck Creek recognizes that cultivating a diverse and inclusive environment is essential for driving success and making a lasting impact,” said Mike Jackowski, Chief Executive Officer at Duck Creek Technologies.

As part of the One Duck Creek Summit, attendees will support Transitions, an organization dedicated to ending homelessness in the Midlands of South Carolina. Summit attendees will assemble Transition Baskets filled with essential items to help individuals moving out of homelessness and into stable housing. While small, these baskets carry immense value, offering dignity, comfort, and a true sense of home during a pivotal life transition. Learn more about Transitions at transitionssc.org.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite , and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand . Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X .

Media Contacts:

Marianne Dempsey/Tara Stred

duckcreek@threeringsinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.