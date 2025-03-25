Odyssey Trust Company Ranked 24th Among Canada’s Top Growing Women-Led Companies

TORONTO, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Trust Company (“Odyssey” or the “Company”), is proud to announce it placed 24th in The Globe and Mail's inaugural ranking of Canada's Top Growing Women-Led Companies. This prestigious list, featured in the April 2025 issue of Report on Business magazine, celebrates the nation's fastest-growing businesses helmed by women.

The Top Growing Women-Led Companies ranking is part of Report on Business magazine's broader initiative to highlight corporate excellence and leadership diversity in Canada. By focusing on growth and female leadership, the list aims to showcase companies that are not only expanding rapidly but also contributing to a more inclusive business landscape.

"We are honored to be recognized among such an esteemed group of women-led businesses. This acknowledgment reflects our team's dedication to driving growth while fostering an inclusive environment that empowers women in leadership," said Jenna Kaye, Founder and CEO of Odyssey. “In just under 10 short years, we have continuously expanded across North America, with offices in Canada (Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver) and in the U.S. (New York and St. Paul).”

Odyssey’s 24th place ranking is based on its three-year revenue growth of 194%. The company’s impressive growth trajectory and commitment to leadership diversity have distinguished it in a competitive market. Odyssey continues to redefine industry standards through its tech-forward solutions and its client-driven mission to make business simple, fast, and easy.

The full list of Canada's Top Growing Women-Led Companies is available in the April 2025 issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday, March 29, 2025, and online https://tinyurl.com/mry3arwc.

About Odyssey

Odyssey is a leading North American trust and transfer agent with offices across the US and Canada, and co-agents in the UK, Asia and Australia. By leveraging its unmatched expertise and the latest technology, Odyssey delivers a seamless experience to clients and their shareholders.

To learn more visit www.odysseytrust.com

Contacts:



Jenine Tooley, Communications Director | E: jtooley@odysseytrust.com T: 403-819-3148

