Richmond National Group, Inc. Announces Completion of Follow-On Equity Capital Raise

RICHMOND, Va., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richmond National Group, Inc. and its affiliates (“Richmond National”) announced the successful closing of an oversubscribed equity capital raise. Richmond National, a specialty excess and surplus lines insurance company focused on small and mid-sized business, raised $55 million of common equity capital from existing shareholders, including HF Capital, Bonhill Capital, WT Holdings, and employees to support continued growth in the business. This brings the total common equity capital raised since its formation in 2021 to more than $210 million.

Wellford Tabor, Richmond National’s Board Chair and Head of Direct Investments at HF Capital, stated, “We are proud of what Richmond National has accomplished so far and pleased to continue supporting the team and the opportunity ahead.”

“Richmond National has had tremendous success in its early years and we are very excited about its future,” said Trey Sheridan, Director of Richmond National and Managing Partner of Bonhill Capital.

“We appreciate the continued confidence our shareholders have in our team and what we are building together,” said Joe Kavanagh, Richmond National’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This growth capital will enable us to continue the momentum we have achieved so far. Our talented employees, backed by the ongoing support of our shareholders, are building a tremendous company and an outstanding culture.”

About Richmond National Group, Inc.

Richmond National Group, Inc. is the holding company for Richmond National Insurance Company, a specialty excess and surplus lines insurance company serving select wholesale brokers across the country. Richmond National Insurance Company is rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. For more information, visit www.richmondnational.com.

media@richmondnational.com

(804) 256-0525

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the foregoing securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.