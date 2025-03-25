EngageLab Upgrades Its Marketing Automation Functions with AI-Powered Features to Drive Customer Success

EngageLab Taking Marketing Automation to the Next Level

SINGAPORE, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EngageLab, already a leader in customer engagement, has upgraded its Marketing Automation (MA) functions with AI-powered capabilities, further empowering businesses to achieve exceptional results.

Revolutionizing Marketing with Key Features

Omnichannel Marketing Automation : Seamlessly connect with customers across AppPush, WebPush, Email, SMS, and WhatsApp to maximize engagement and conversions.









: Seamlessly connect with customers across AppPush, WebPush, Email, SMS, and WhatsApp to maximize engagement and conversions. Visual Journey Orchestration : A drag-and-drop builder with pre-designed templates enables marketers to create personalized user journeys without coding, reducing operational costs and increasing efficiency.









: A drag-and-drop builder with pre-designed templates enables marketers to create personalized user journeys without coding, reducing operational costs and increasing efficiency. AI-Driven Insights & Optimization: Real-time analytics track user behavior, participation rates, and revenue conversions, allowing businesses to optimize strategies for maximum ROI.







Tailored Journey Orchestration for Diverse Scenarios

EngageLab’s upgraded functions are designed to cater to various industries and use cases, including:

New User Onboarding: Guide users through core features for quick adoption.

Trial & Upgrade: Send reminders or exclusive offers to encourage payments.

Re-engagement: Reactivate inactive users with personalized incentives.

Targeted Campaigns: Leverage interaction data to deliver precise holiday deals or event teasers.







Customer Success Stories

E-commerce: A B2C platform achieved a 30% increase in conversions and significantly higher repurchase rates using personalized campaigns.

Gaming: A mobile game developer boosted click-through rates by 45% and recovered 20% of churned players with behavior-triggered notifications.

Education: An online curriculum designer saw a 40% increase in course completions with tailored reminders via Push and SMS.

Why Choose EngageLab?

Powerful Messaging Channels: Five self-built messaging channels ensure high delivery rates and reliability.

AI-Powered Personalization: The integration of GPTBots.ai enables 24/7 personalized content creation and strategy optimization.

Global Support: A professional technical team provides 1-to-1 services and customized solutions for enterprises worldwide.



Ready to transform your marketing strategy? Experience the power of EngageLab's AI-driven Marketing Automation functions today from here: https://www.engagelab.com/accounts/signup

About EngageLab

EngageLab, a subsidiary of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG), is a leading multi-channel engagement solution provider, unites technology and versatility to offer seamless customer interactions and marketing automation across every channel, including Email, AppPush, WebPush, OTP, SMS, WhatsApp. It empowers businesses to build lasting relationships and achieve higher conversions and retention. With a strong focus on innovation and performance, EngageLab supports businesses with multiple global nodes, delivering more than 1 million messages every second across various channels.

For more information about EngageLab and its suite of solutions, visit www.engagelab.com.

For Media Inquiries:

Contact: marketing@engagelab.com | Website: www.engagelab.com

