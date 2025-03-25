Cycurion Announces Launch of Cyber Shield, a Comprehensive Managed Security Services Platform

MCLEAN, Va., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycurion (Nasdaq: CYCU) (“Cycurion” or the “Company”), a trusted leader in IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, is proud to announce the launch of its new Managed Security Services Platform (MSSP), Cyber Shield™.

Kevin Kelly, Cycurion CEO stated, “Cyber Shield is the result of an extensive research and development process that optimizes our leading threat discovery and cybersecurity tools. The resulting best-in-class suite offers our customers a proven, all-encompassing solution to their security challenges. Cyber Shield is the optimal solution to address rapidly evolving security compliance requirements, significant increases in major data breaches and loss severity, and a lack of awareness of existing threats and vulnerabilities.”

Cycurion’s Cyber Shield package includes the following capabilities and services:

SOC as a Service: 24/7/365 security monitoring, Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and Threat and Vulnerability Management

“Many key industries, including healthcare, financial services, education, public safety, and state & local governments continue to face a severe shortage of trained and certified cybersecurity experts. Moreover, most businesses lack a full understanding of cybersecurity needs with limited funding, little protected IT infrastructure, and few policies in place to execute on these challenges. We believe that Cyber Shield is an integrated tool that provides the solution to many of these dilemmas,” concluded Mr. Kelly.

Cyber Shield is a competitive offering, designed for businesses of all sizes, including non-profits and associations. Please contact Cycurion to arrange for a demonstration of this next-generation, leading MSPP.

About Cycurion

Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) is a forward-thinking provider of IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative services to clients worldwide. Specializing in cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity, Cycurion harnesses its AI-enhanced ARx platform and expert team to empower clients and safeguard their operations. Along with its subsidiaries, Axxum Technologies, Cloudburst Security, and Cycurion Innovation, Inc., Cycurion serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients with a commitment to securing the digital future.

Forward-Looking Statements

This letter to our stockholders and press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the operations and prospective growth of Cycurion’s business.

Many factors could cause Cycurion’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements described in this press release, including words such as “continue”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “hope”, “should”, “would”, “may”, “potential”, and other similar expressions. Such factors could include, among others, those detailed in its Registration Statement on Form S-4, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in that filing with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Cycurion does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Cycurion cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

