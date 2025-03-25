Jayud Global Logistics Launches Exclusive Chartered Air Cargo Service Between Fuzhou and Jakarta

SHENZHEN, China, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) ("Jayud" or the "Company"), a leading end-to-end supply chain solution provider based in Shenzhen specializing in cross-border logistics, today announced the successful inaugural flight of its exclusive chartered air cargo service connecting Fuzhou, China and Jakarta, Indonesia on March 21, 2025.

The new service represents the only chartered air cargo route directly connecting these two strategic markets. It is specifically designed to handle products containing lithium-ion batteries under IATA guidelines PI966, PI967, PI968, PI969, and PI970 categories. The service will operate three flights weekly (Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday) using a Boeing 737-800 aircraft with a cargo capacity of up to 18 tons per flight.

"This exclusive air route marks a significant expansion of our air freight capabilities in Southeast Asia and further demonstrates our commitment to developing specialized logistics solutions for high-demand product categories," said Xiaogang Geng, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Jayud Global Logistics. "Our ability to safely and efficiently transport lithium battery products addresses a critical market need while supporting the rapid growth of e-commerce in the region."

The Fuzhou-Jakarta route is strategically positioned to capitalize on the booming e-commerce market in Southeast Asia, which mirrors the impressive growth seen in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region. As highlighted in the Company's previous market analysis, e-commerce markets across emerging regions are experiencing substantial growth, with MENA reporting a projected 11.5% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) through 2028.

This new air service complements Jayud's existing logistics infrastructure and technological capabilities, which have been successfully deployed in other regions. The Company will manage all logistical aspects of the operation, including procurement, warehousing, inventory management, and streamlined customs processes to reduce delivery times for cross-border e-commerce between China and Indonesia.

"E-commerce continues to be a significant driver of international logistics demand, and our new chartered service provides a dedicated solution for this growing market segment," added Mr. Geng. "By establishing this exclusive air corridor, we're enhancing our service offerings and strengthening the commercial ties between China and Southeast Asia while supporting the specialized shipping needs of the e-commerce sector."

About Jayud Global Logistics Limited

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is one of the leading Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution providers in China, focusing on cross-border logistics services. Headquartered in Shenzhen, the Company benefits from the unique geographical advantages of providing a high degree of support for ocean, air, and overland logistics. The Company has established a global operation nexus featuring logistic facilities throughout major transportation hubs in China and globally, with footprints in 12 provinces in Mainland China and 16 countries across six continents. Jayud offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solution services, including freight forwarding, supply chain management, and other value-added services. With its strong service capabilities and research and development capabilities in proprietary IT systems, the Company provides customized and efficient logistics solutions and develops long-standing customer relationships. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.jayud.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “is/are likely to”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Jayud Global Logistics Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@jayud.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.