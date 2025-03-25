Bybit’s $100k Scholarship at St. Paul School: A Commitment to Empower Future Leaders





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is proud to unveil a generous scholarship program that will provide $100,000 to 300 students of St. Paul American Scholars (SPAS), a renowned international school in Korea, for the academic year of 2025/26. This collaboration entails both financial contribution and on-campus educational events, underscoring Bybit’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and innovative thinking, nurturing future leaders fit for a connected world.

The scholarship will provide deserving students with invaluable financial support and recognition, encouraging them to pursue their educational aspirations and explore the world with their talent. The recipients will represent a diversity of cultures and merits, including support for SPAS students demonstrating academic excellence, scholarships for foreign students, sibling scholarships, and need-based support for children of staff. By investing in budding talent with global ambition, Bybit aims to create lasting change and inspire students to reach their full potential. The funds will be disbursed within 30 days of the agreement, with a detailed report on their allocation provided within 60 days post-disbursement.

In addition to monetary rewards, Bybit and SPAS will organize campus events cultivating community engagement and collaboration between students, parents, and educators. This initiative aligns perfectly with SPAS’s philosophy that education is a “three-legged stool”, supported by teachers, parents, and students working together.

Established in 2015, Saint Paul American Scholars (SPAS) operates four campuses in Korea’s major metropolitan areas: Gwanggyo, Bundang, Dongtan, and Ansan. Recognized as one of Korea’s leading American educational institutions, SPAS is fully accredited by the Middle States Association (MSA), Accreditation International (AI), the National Council for Private School Accreditation (NCPSA), and Cognia.

Additionally, SPAS offers an international exchange program through partnerships with The Knox School in New York, CIC School in Canada, and Prince Bishop Summer School in the UK, providing students with valuable opportunities to experience diverse cultures and global perspectives.

“The budding talent today are the building blocks for a better future, and we are honored and excited to support the exceptional students at SPAS. This scholarship embodies our commitment to creating opportunities that empower young minds and inspire positive impact,” said Helen Liu, COO of Bybit.

As SPAS continues to grow, including the inclusion of Chinese language classes taught by native-speaking teachers and plans for a new campus in Hanoi, Vietnam, the partnership with Bybit will further enhance the educational landscape, ensuring that students are well-prepared for a globalized world.

The SPAS partnership is a new addition to Bybit’s community and philanthropic initiatives in forward-thinking education and knowledge sharing. The crypto-native company has contributed to causes and projects at the American University of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, and continues its global footprint via the global campus of the Crypto Content Creator Campus .

