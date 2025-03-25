Servo Motors and Drives Market Size Worth $21.44 Billion by 2031, at 5.8% CAGR, Globally | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The global servo motors and drives market is set for explosive growth with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2024–2031, it was valued at $14.41 billion in 2024, with projections indicating a surge to $21.44 billion by 2031. This remarkable expansion is driven due to high demand for industrial automation solutions, surge in product development by manufacturers and rise in demand from automotive industry.

According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, "Servo Motors and Drives Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Component, Product Type, Brake Technology, Industry, and Geography.", the global servo motors and drives market is observing significant growth owing to the high demand for industrial automation solutions, surge in product development by manufacturers and rise in demand from automotive industry.





The servo motors and drives market was valued at US$ 14.41 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 21.44 billion by 2031; it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% during 2024–2031.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the servo motors market comprises a vast array of component, product type, brake technology, industry and vertical which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Market Growth: The servo motors and drives market size was valued at US$ 14.41 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 21.44 billion by 2031; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2031. High demand for industrial automation solutions, surge in product development by manufacturers, and rise in demand by the automotive industry are driving the servo motors and drives market. Furthermore, increasing investment in industrial automation solutions such as robotics and CNC machines increases the global demand for servo motors and drives.





Technological Innovations: Artificial intelligence technology is revolutionizing servo motors and drives by enhancing their capabilities. AI can optimize the performance of servo motors in real time, allowing them to adapt to changing conditions and self-correct, if necessary. This can significantly reduce wear and tear, extending the motor's lifespan while maintaining operational efficiency. Moreover, market players are deploying machine learning algorithms to examine servo motor data and identify maintenance requirements before a breakdown occurs. This supports industries to increase operational efficiencies by reducing operational downtime. AI-powered servo motors and drives enable real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. This supports industries to operate at peak efficiency with minimal downtime. AI-based servo systems can automatically adjust parameters such as speed, torque, and position based on real-time feedback, resulting in optimized performance in dynamic environments. The demand for technologically advanced components encourages market players to develop their existing product portfolio.





High Demand for Industrial Automation Solutions: Servo motors and drives are used in industrial automation solutions to provide precise and dynamic control of the motion. They are most commonly used for handling and controlling tasks such as assembly line operations, packaging and labeling, sorting and inspection, process control, and others that need high levels of precision, torque, and speed control. These components are mainly used in applications that require precise motion control, such as CNC machines, conveyor systems, and robotic arms. The growing adoption and implementation of automation solutions among industries surge the adoption of servo motors and drives to control motion by enhanced product quality. These also support industries to ensure workers’ safety in adverse environments by lowering process costs. Moreover, the rising adoption of automation solutions among industries such as robots, CNC machines, and conveyor systems is fueling the market.

Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to record the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.





Servo Motors and Drives Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:

Based on component, the servo motors and drives market is divided into sensors, controller modules, encoders, electronic amplifiers, and others. The controller modules segment dominated the market in 2024.

In terms of product type, the servo motors and drives market is bifurcated into servo motors and servo drives. The servo motors segment dominated the market in 2024.

On the basis of brake technology, the servo motors and drives market is segmented into spring, permanent magnet, and others. The permanent magnet segment dominated the market in 2024.

Based on industry vertical, the servo motors and drives market is divided into automotive and transportation, semiconductor and electronics, food processing industry, textile industry, and others. The automotive and transportation segment dominated the market in 2024.

The servo motors and drives market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. Asia Pacific dominated the servo motors and drives market in 2023.





Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Servo Motors and Drives Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

ABB Ltd

Delta Electronics Inc

Fanuc Corp

Fuji Electric Co Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Nidec Corp

Rockwell Automation Inc

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.





Servo Motors and Drives Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

" ABB has launched the ACS8080, its newest medium voltage air-cooled drive. The new drive represents an evolution, building on over 50 years of experience in delivering drives to industrial applications and bringing reliability, performance, and flexibility to the next level thanks to innovative motor control, versatile design, and digital capabilities. The converter can achieve up to 98% efficiency, targeting optimal performance for the entire drive system. The new motor control technology MP3C pushes efficiency and motor friendliness to the limit while preserving the dynamic performance and robustness of the predecessor DTC. It also reduces harmonic distortions by around 50% compared to classic control and modulation schemes, thereby extending equipment lifetime and achieving energy savings."

" Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. announced the launch of the industrial drives FRENIC-GS series for plants, which reduces power loss and increases the amount of data that can be transmitted to help achieve decarbonization and DX on the production sites of the material industry and the assembly processing industry."





Conclusion:

A servo motor is a highly specialized motor used to regulate rotational or linear motion precisely. The rotational or translational motor uses a feedback system to assure precise positioning, usually via a control signal that directs the motor's movement to a specific location. This mechanism enables for exact control of multiple components, making servo motors essential in applications requiring accurate positioning and smooth motion. Servo motors are extremely efficient owing to their high power during movement and maintain energy efficiency at varying speeds and loads. Technological advancement, development of AI-power servo motors, and integration of advanced technologies such as industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), AI, and ML technologies in servo motors and drives that reduce operating costs are expected to create opportunities for market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the rise in demand for customized servo motors and drives, manufacturers' focus on developing small and compact products, demand for next-generation servo drives, and an increase in research and development activities are propelling the servo motors and drives market.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including component/material suppliers, servo motors and drives manufacturers, retailers and authorized distributors, and end users —with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





