Quoin Pharmaceuticals Files U.S. Patent Application for Novel Topical Formulations to Treat Netherton Syndrome and Other Skin Diseases

Target Indications Also Include Peeling Skin Syndrome, SAM Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma and Severe Atopic Dermatitis

Third Quoin Patent Application for Netherton Syndrome

If Granted Company Would have Patent Protection for QRX003 for Netherton Syndrome Until 2045



ASHBURN, Va., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) (the “Company” or “Quoin”), a late-stage clinical, specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases, today announced it has filed a U.S. patent application for novel topical formulations to treat a number of skin diseases, including Netherton Syndrome (NS). Quoin’s lead product, QRX003, is currently being tested in four Netherton Syndrome clinical trials. Three of these trials are being conducted under Quoin’s open Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). QRX003 is also currently being tested in a pediatric NS patient at the Children’s Hospital in Dublin, Ireland and the Company intends to expand this study to include additional children with NS in Spain, the United Kingdom and potentially other countries. The Company has recently reported positive initial clinical data from the two open label studies for which data is available. This patent application also includes Peeling Skin Syndrome for which Quoin has an ongoing Investigator Clinical Study in a pediatric patient in New Zealand. There are currently no FDA approved treatments for either Netherton Syndrome or Peeling Skin Syndrome.

“While we are fully focused on completing clinical testing for QRX003 in NS, we are also taking multiple steps to ensure that we have the broadest and most extensive patent protection around the product for this disease as well for other rare skin disease applications that we are pursuing or intend to pursue. If granted, this application would provide broad patent protection for our product until 2045.” said Dr. Michael Myers, Chief Executive Officer of Quoin.

Quoin is currently enrolling patients in three clinical trials being conducted under its open Investigational New Drug (IND) application, evaluating its QRX003 topical lotion as a potential treatment for Netherton Syndrome as well as in an Investigator led pediatric study. To date, Quoin remains the only company actively recruiting and testing subjects in multiple NS clinical trials that are being conducted under an open IND.

To find out more about Quoin’s clinical studies relating to Netherton Syndrome, please visit http://www.nethertonsyndromeclinicaltrials.com/ .

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. We are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for patients, their families, communities and care teams. Quoin’s innovative pipeline comprises five products in development that collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, SAM Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Scleroderma, Epidermolysis Bullosa, Microcystic Lymphatic Malformations, Venous Malformations, Angiofibroma and others. For more information, go to: www.quoinpharma.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The Company cautions that statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as "expect," "intend," “hope,” "plan," “potential,” "anticipate," “look forward,” "believe," “may,” and "will," among others. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs, or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to: the Company obtaining patent protection for its Netherton Syndrome product until 2045; QRX003 having the potential to become the first approved treatment for Netherton Syndrome; the potential efficacy of QRX003 as a treatment for Netherton Syndrome; the progress or success of Quoin’s ongoing clinical trials; and Quoin’s products in development collectively having the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, SAM Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Scleroderma, Epidermolysis Bullosa Microcystic Lymphatic Malformations, Venous Malformations, Angiofibroma and others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to protect its assets with the new patent applications; the Company’s ability to obtain regulatory approvals for the commercialization of its product candidates or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements; the Company’s ability to deliver a safe and effective treatment for Netherton Syndrome; the Company may be unable to submit applications and initiate clinical development as and when planned; and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in other filings the Company has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

