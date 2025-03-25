Shell plc files Form 20-F with SEC

Shell plc filed 2024 Form 20-F with SEC

March 25, 2025

Shell plc filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, (“2024 Form 20-F”), with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2025.

The 2024 Form 20-F can be downloaded from www.shell.com/investors/results-and-reporting/annual-report or www.sec.gov .

Shell plc also published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2024, (“2024 Annual Report and Accounts”) on March 25, 2025.

The 2024 Annual Report and Accounts can be viewed online or downloaded in pdf format at

www.shell.com/investors/results-and-reporting/annual-report .

Printed copies of the 2024 Form 20-F will be available from April 17, 2025, and can be requested, free of charge, at www.shell.com/investors/results-and-reporting/annual-report/order-printed-annual-reports.

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations International: +44 20 7934 5550

US Media Relations: Contact Shell US Media Team

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Annual financial and audit reports

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.