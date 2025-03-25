SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent survey conducted by the team at Let'sTalkAboutAI analyzed feedback from over 20,000 U.S. college students to identify the most widely used AI essay writing tools and understand why students are turning to them for academic help.

AI writing tools are becoming more popular as students look for quick and efficient ways to complete assignments. Many students use them to manage heavy workloads, generate ideas, and improve the structure of their writing.

“Students told us they use AI tools mostly because of time constraints, difficulty organizing their essays, and the need for guidance on how to start,” says Isabella Oskana, a lead researcher at Let'sTalkAboutAI. “Some also said they wanted to learn from AI-generated content to improve their own writing.”

The best AI essay writing tools for 2025 have been determined in this survey based on thousands of student reviews. Ratings from platforms like Sitejabber, G2, Trustpilot, and LinkedIn played a significant role in the rankings. Additionally, customer testimonials from social media sites like Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram were considered.

PerfectEssayWriter.ai (rated 4.88/5 with more than 7,200 reviews) MyEssayWriter.ai (rated 4.84/5 with over 5,800 reviews) FreeEssayWriter.ai (rated 4.81/5 with more than 4,200 reviews) CollegeEssay.org AI Essay Writer (rated 4.79/5 with over 2,800 reviews)

You can access the full survey results and a breakdown of each tool at: https://letstalkaitoday.substack.com/.

Furthermore, according to multiple reports, MyEssayWriter.ai and PerfectEssayWriter.ai saw a major surge in usage when ChatGPT was down. These platforms were considered reliable alternatives by over 2 million students who needed quick and effective writing assistance during that period.

Why Students Use AI for Essays

Many students shared their experiences with AI writing tools, highlighting different reasons for using them:

“I had a research paper due and honestly, I was just staring at a blank screen for hours. I didn't even know where to start. My friend suggested I try PerfectEssayWriter.ai, so I gave it a shot. It gave me a solid draft to work with, and suddenly everything clicked. I tweaked it, added my research, and boom…done. It was a lifesaver.” – Sarah, University of Michigan

“Balancing work and school is no joke. I barely have time to eat, let alone sit down and draft a well-structured paper. MyEssayWriter.ai basically acted like my personal writing assistant. It helped me get my thoughts in order, gave me a clear outline, and saved me so much stress.” – Jason, UCLA

“I struggle with writing in English because it’s not my first language. Sometimes, I feel like my sentences don’t flow right or I’m using the wrong words. FreeEssayWriter.ai helped me rephrase things and improve clarity, making my writing sound more natural.” – Anna, University of Texas

“I was super paranoid about accidentally plagiarizing something in my research paper, so I used CollegeEssay.org’s AI tool to generate fresh content. It helped me structure my arguments and ensure my work was 100% original. I still had to do my own research and edits, but it made everything easier.” – Mark, NYU

“Procrastination got the best of me, and I had a major paper due in less than 24 hours. I had no choice but to use AI. I used MyEssayWriter.ai to get a structured draft and then added my own touch. Honestly, without it, I don’t think I would have made the deadline.” – Rachel, Florida State University

“I wanted to improve my writing, not just get my essay done. I used PerfectEssayWriter.ai to see how a well-structured essay should look. It gave me a polished example to learn from, and over time, my own writing has gotten so much better.” – Kevin, University of Chicago

“I was completely burned out. After back-to-back assignments and exams, I just couldn’t focus anymore. I used FreeEssayWriter.ai to help me get started on a sociology paper, and it gave me the push I needed to finish it on time.” – Lisa, University of Washington

How Do AI Essay Writing Tools Work?

These platforms use AI to generate essays, research papers, and other academic content based on user input. Students enter their topic, specify the word count and academic level, and the AI creates a structured response.

Most AI writing tools also allow users to edit the content, add their own insights, and refine the text to match their writing style. Some platforms include built-in plagiarism checkers and grammar tools.

Are AI Essay Writers Legal?

Yes, AI-powered essay writing tools are legal. They work as writing aids, much like grammar checkers or research assistants. Students use them to generate ideas, improve structure, and refine their work. However, some universities have rules on AI-generated content, so it’s important to use these tools responsibly.

Is There a Free Essay Writer?

Yes, FreeEssayWriter.ai is a completely free AI essay writer, allowing users to generate AI-written content without any cost. However, other AI writing tools offer free trials or basic versions, but to unlock premium features like advanced plagiarism checks, better-quality responses, and faster processing, users must purchase a subscription.

How Do I Make My AI Essay Undetectable?

To reduce the chances of AI-generated text being flagged, students should:

Edit the content to add their own insights.

Reword key sections to make them sound more natural.

Use plagiarism checkers to verify originality.

Avoid submitting AI-generated text without changes.

What Website Writes Essays for You Without Plagiarizing?

Platforms like PerfectEssayWriter.ai and MyEssayWriter.ai generate original content from scratch based on user input. They do not copy existing sources, reducing the risk of plagiarism. However, it’s always a good idea to run AI-generated text through a plagiarism checker before submission.

Is Using AI for Essays Cheating?

It depends on how it’s used. If students rely on AI to generate an entire essay and submit it without changes, some professors might consider it academic dishonesty. However, using AI to brainstorm ideas, improve structure, or refine writing is widely accepted. The key is to use these tools as a supplement rather than a complete replacement for personal effort.

Final Thoughts

AI essay writing tools are changing the way students complete assignments. While they offer valuable support, it’s important for students to use them responsibly. By selecting a reliable AI tool and incorporating their own voice, students can make the most of AI assistance without risking academic integrity.

