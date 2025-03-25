Harfang Announces the Start of Its Winter Diamond Drill Program at Sky Lake, Ontario

MONTREAL, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harfang Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: HAR) (“Harfang” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the winter diamond drill program (“Winter Drilling”) is officially underway at its recently acquired Sky Lake Gold Project located in Ontario’s Pickle Lake Gold District. Drilling will focus on the Koval patented claims.

HIGHLIGHTS

All permits have been received, and drilling has commenced with approximately 170 metres completed.

Historical drilling intercepted near-surface high grade gold mineralization with most holes ending not deeper than 200 vertical meters and in mineralized zones.

Koval patented claims are located along the same geologic trend as past producing mines and is interpreted to resemble the orogenic style gold mineralization of the Abitibi.



“First off, I’d like to thank both the Harfang and Forage Multi Drilling teams for all their hard work preparing for the drill program,” commented Rick Breger, President and CEO of Harfang. “We have completed work on the access trail and have already drilled almost 170 metres into the first hole as of the end of yesterday’s day shift.”

The Sky Lake Property

The Sky Lake property covers 9,100 hectares and extends 27 kilometres along a well-mineralized belt of volcanic and sedimentary rocks that lie midway between the past-producing gold deposits of the Pickle Lake Gold District, the Dona Lake Mine to the northeast, and the Golden Patricia gold mine to the west. In September 2019, Ardiden Limited reported a JORC compliant inferred mineral resource at its Kasagiminnis (“Kas”) gold project totalling 110,000 ounces of gold grading 4.3 grams per tonne. Kas is located approximately 6 kilometres to the northeast of the Koval deposit and is surrounded by mineral claims owned by Harfang. Overall, the Pickle Lake Gold District hosts more than 3.5 million ounces of gold.

The Sky Lake property benefits from nearby infrastructure as the eastern edge the property flanks highway 599 and the local power transmission lines. The geological environment at Sky Lake is interpreted by management to be typical of orogenic style gold mineralization of the Abitibi – greenstone-hosted quartz-sericite-biotite-sulphide and iron formation hosted gold deposits.

The Koval patented claims include 28 claims totalling 295 hectares within the larger 9,100-hectare land package. Diamond drilling conducted in the 1950’s, 1970’s, and 1980’s intercepted near surface high-grade gold mineralization with the majority of the holes not exceeding 200 vertical metres. In addition, many of these shallow drill holes were terminated while still in mineralized zones.

2024 VTEM Survey

In July 2024, Geotech Ltd. completed a helicopter-borne versatile time domain electromagnetic and horizontal magnetic gradiometer (“VTEM”) geophysical survey. In total, 809 line-kilometres were flown in a north-south direction with traverse line spacing of 100 metres and perpendicular tie line spacing of 1,000 metres. The survey covered the eastern half of the property to complement a previous VTEM survey on the western half of the property, also completed by Geotech Ltd., while the asset was held by Tri Origin Exploration Corp.

The combined VTEM surveys detected numerous EM isolated anomalies. Many of these anomalies are associated with strong magnetic responses, which are likely to be representative of iron formations, a typical host rock for gold mineralization in the Pickle Lake Gold District.

Permitting Update

The Company has received all required exploration permits in connection with Winter Drilling. Drilling activities will be solely on patented claims, only requiring permits associated with the access road which is located on crown land (see Figure 1). As the holder of patented mining claims, Harfang is not required to obtain exploration permits that are typically required for early exploration activities.

Land Acknowledgement

Harfang respectfully acknowledges the traditional territory of the Mishkeegogamang Ojibway First Nation. We recognize their enduring presence and connection to these lands, which have been their home for countless generations. The Company is grateful for the opportunity to work here and is committed to conducting all activities in a way that respects their rights, culture, and traditional ways of life.

Qualified Person

Ludovic Bigot, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Harfang, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Bigot is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects.

About Harfang Exploration Inc.

Harfang Exploration Inc. is a well-financed technically driven mineral exploration company with the primary mission to discover ore deposits in Québec and Ontario. The Company is managed by an experienced team of industry professionals with a proven track record of success and controls a portfolio of highly prospective projects. Harfang is dedicated to best practices through engagement with all stakeholders and a commitment to the environment.

For further information, please contact:

Rick Breger, P.Geo.

President and CEO

rbreger@harfangexploration.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although Harfang believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Harfang disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Figure 1. Map showing the key locations of the winter drill program.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55308a69-61dd-44df-a286-51c6a3d3826d

Figure 1 Map showing the key locations of the winter drill program.

