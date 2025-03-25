Submit Release
Enthusiast Gaming to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Results

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX:EGLX) will report financial and operating results for its fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2024, on Monday, March 31, 2025, after the market closes.

Management will host a conference call and webcast on March 31, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET to review and discuss the fourth quarter and year-end 2024 results.

Conference call details:

Toll Free: 1-855-239-1101 or 1-412-317-5231 or ‘Call me’: https://callme.viavid.com/?$Y2FsbG1lPXRydWUmcGFzc2NvZGU9JmluZm89Y29tcGFueSZyPXRydWUmYj0xNQ== (‘Call me’ Passcode: 1771177)
Conference ID: 10197864

Live Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1712465&tp_key=4b60ef7f97

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Enthusiast Gaming website, enthusiastgaming.com/investors.

About Enthusiast Gaming
Enthusiast Gaming is the leading gaming media and entertainment company in North America, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: creators, content, communities, games, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Contacts
Enthusiast Gaming: Alex Macdonald, Chief Financial Officer

Investors: investor@enthusiastgaming.com
Media: press@enthusiastgaming.com

