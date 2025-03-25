ThinkMarkets launches a new loyalty programme for its clients





LONDON, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkMarkets, a globally recognised leader in multi-asset online trading, recently announced the launch of ThinkRewards, its new loyalty programme, designed to recognise and reward both new and existing clients who trade with ThinkMarkets on a recurring basis.

The programme allows clients to earn points through their trades, with points for special occasions, events, referrals, and more coming soon. The more points a trader accumulates, the higher they can climb through the tiers and redeem them for trading credit or cash.

There are five status tiers: Classic, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond. All clients begin with Silver Status and can earn points over time to progress through the tiers, unlocking more points and greater rewards.

ThinkRewards is available exclusively on its flagship platform, ThinkTrader. The programme is entirely automated and can be accessed via ThinkMarkets client portal.

Commenting on the launch, co-CEO of ThinkMarkets, Nauman Anees, said:

"At ThinkMarkets, we’re committed to recognizing our loyal traders and rewarding them every time they trade. Our success relies heavily on maintaining a happy, loyal client base, so it’s important for us to continually explore new ways to encourage them to stay. That’s why we’re excited to launch initiatives like ThinkRewards, designed to enhance the trading experience on ThinkTrader and provide even more value to our clients."

More information about ThinkRewards is available on the ThinkMarkets website here.

About ThinkMarkets

ThinkMarkets is a global, multi-regulated online brokerage established in 2010, offering clients quick and easy access to 4,000+ CFD instruments across FX, indices, commodities, equities, and more. ThinkMarkets has offices in London, Melbourne, and Tokyo, and hubs in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and South Africa. It also operates with several financial licences around the globe and delivers some of the industry’s most recognised trading platforms, including its award-winning platform, ThinkTrader.

