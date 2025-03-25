VT RT 78 Alburg
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Saint Albans
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
In the area of 2497 VT RT 78 in Alburgh is down to one lane due to a structure fire.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
